Fans Are Going Gaga For The Newest Spooky Movie On Disney+
Disney+ has some incredible movies to watch during Halloween but one of their newest options to watch is so popular it began trending on Twitter. The platform dropped three movies yesterday, but just one has caught everyone’s interest — Muppets Haunted Mansion.
The movie already has a 90% Tomatometer rating on Rotten Tomatoes showing it’s a major hit with critics and its 75% Audience Rating doesn’t hurt either! A synopsis for the film is as follows:
“The Great Gonzo – world famous daredevil artiste, has done it all, seen it all, and survived it all. But on Halloween night, the fearless Gonzo takes on the greatest challenge of his life by spending one very daring night in the most grim grinning place on Earth… The Haunted Mansion.”
Since it was released on the platform earlier today, Muppets Haunted Mansion has become an immediate hit with fans who have been gushing over it all over the internet.
One Muppet expert absolutely adored the film.
One fan even went in to create a bit of fan art, copying the wallpaper pattern in the film for fans to use!
Now there's just one question left to ask…
If all these hyped-up fans haven’t convinced you to check out Muppets Haunted Mansion on Disney+ we don’t know what will!