Fans Are Going Gaga For The Newest Spooky Movie On Disney+

Disney+ has some incredible movies to watch during Halloween but one of their newest options to watch is so popular it began trending on Twitter. The platform dropped three movies yesterday, but just one has caught everyone’s interest — Muppets Haunted Mansion.

The movie already has a 90% Tomatometer rating on Rotten Tomatoes showing it’s a major hit with critics and its 75% Audience Rating doesn’t hurt either! A synopsis for the film is as follows:

“The Great Gonzo – world famous daredevil artiste, has done it all, seen it all, and survived it all. But on Halloween night, the fearless Gonzo takes on the greatest challenge of his life by spending one very daring night in the most grim grinning place on Earth… The Haunted Mansion.”

Since it was released on the platform earlier today, Muppets Haunted Mansion has become an immediate hit with fans who have been gushing over it all over the internet.

I really hope Disney is listening. I haven’t seen a reception this universally positive for the Muppets since The Muppets (2011). #MuppetsHauntedMansion is a HIT. It’s such a return to form, it’s silly, it’s funny, it just felt so familiar, yet fresh! PLEASE – More of this! — JACK STAHHP 💀 (@ronniegrossjr) October 8, 2021

This is the most Muppety the muppets have felt to me in a while what a great special! #MuppetsHauntedMansion pic.twitter.com/GkDT83d2e7 — Mighty Ant writes ✍️ (@hamwrestler) October 8, 2021

Also a lot of great Muppet in-jokes and Easter eggs, like an At The Dance sketch or Pepe being smitten by somebody recognizing he's a king prawn. — Alexandra S. Pumpkins-Erin (@AlexandraErin) October 8, 2021

One Muppet expert absolutely adored the film.

#MuppetsHauntedMansion is one of the best Muppet productions of the last 30 years. The perfect combination of silly and spooky. This is absolutely top tier Muppets.



It may have taken over 50 years for us to get a Muppet Halloween special but it was well worth the wait. 🎃 — 🎃 Muppet History 👻 (@HistoryMuppet) October 8, 2021

One fan even went in to create a bit of fan art, copying the wallpaper pattern in the film for fans to use!

Muppet Haunted Mansion Wallpaper Backgrounds!



After a bit of work I finally replicated the pattern! #MuppetsHauntedMansion @GonzotheGreat @TheMuppets pic.twitter.com/1NyzZDztLH — Disney Dan Becker (@DisneyDan) October 8, 2021

Now there’s just one question left to ask…

Okay…but the question we’re all asking



Which Disney park is going to get the #MuppetsHauntedMansion overlay?



Cause this NEEDS to happen. pic.twitter.com/EVknQHq3E1 — 🎃 Muppet History 👻 (@HistoryMuppet) October 8, 2021

If all these hyped-up fans haven’t convinced you to check out Muppets Haunted Mansion on Disney+ we don’t know what will!