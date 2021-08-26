Fans Are Going Wild Over Brie Larson’s Archery Photos

Brie Larson is known by most Marvel fans today thanks to her role as Carol Danvers A.K.A Captain Marvel. it’s easy to forget she’s tried out several other kinds of hobbies and career options over the years. Back in 2005, she and Linsey Lohan were the only artists signed to Casablanca Records which helped release her one and only music album Finally Out of P.E. She also currently hosts a podcast with Jessie Ennis called Learning Lots aimed at, “holding stimulating conversations around pop-culture, trending topics, and some of life’s deepest questions.”

It seems however that her latest hobby has fans absolutely enamored on social media. Larson shared photos of her on her Twitter account with the caption, “My hobby appears to be taking up new hobbies.” One picture shows her taking aim with a bow and arrow while another shows a target with several bullseyes.

My hobby appears to be taking up new hobbies. pic.twitter.com/6rQ4Al61rF — Brie Larson (@brielarson) August 25, 2021

Fans have been going wild over the photos, impressed by everything from her accuracy to her impressive muscles.

Her Traps are amazing, aren't they? She's literally Captain Marvel. And I've seen Brie's work out videos, she trains like a BEAST! pic.twitter.com/nCwvroGHQx — Hannah 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿🇨🇦 (@Han_Marshy) August 25, 2021

I see Brie Larson is trending again, everytime your fragile egos hate on my girl, she gains more muscles, wins another award, and we remind you Captain Marvel did better in the box office than the first Thor, Iron Man and Captain America movie. — Par the Millennial (@realspiceboy) August 25, 2021

ARMS. — Jenna Ushkowitz (@JennaUshkowitz) August 25, 2021

One thing is for sure: we wouldn’t mind seeing that Hawkeye What If…?! What do you think of Brie Larson‘s impressive archery skills?