Despite H.P. Lovecraft’s problematic aspects, it’s impossible to deny he is the mastermind behind some of the greatest pieces of horror ever written. Today, fans of the genre have been gushing on Reddit over a film based on a story that Lovecraft himself wrote, both of which are titled From Beyond.

The movie version of From Beyond came out back in 1986 and starred Jeffrey Combs, Barbara Crampton, Ken Foree, and Ted Sorel. The film focuses on two scientists who are attempting to stimulate the pineal gland but accidentally end up being able to see beings from another dimension as a result of their experiments. One such creature drags the head scientist into their world, returning him eventually as a shape-shifting monster.

The film originally had to leave out scenes as it was considered too extreme at the time and had to be cut to even get an R rating as the NC-17 rating did not exist at the time. However, it has since been released with all of its footage intact.

Many users on the /r/Horror subreddit came together to discuss just how amazing the film was in a thread. While one user admitted he loved another Jeffery Combs film better, they could not deny that From Beyond was some high-quality horror.

Still, others seemed to prefer From Beyond over Combs’ other films.

Quite a few people simply seemed to have quite a bit of a thing for Barbara Crampton’s performance in the film for other reasons.

If you want to see what all of the hype about the film is about for yourself, From Beyond is available to stream on Amazon Prime Video.

