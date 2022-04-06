Fans are losing it over first look at ‘WandaVision’ characters’ return in ‘Doctor Strange 2’
Marvel fans are losing it over the latest Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness promo, which reveals the return of two key characters from WandaVision. With tickets going on sale for the much-anticipated event movie this Wednesday, ahead of the film finally hitting theaters in just one month, Marvel has dropped this new TV spot which includes a lot of fresh footage. Including confirmation that the Maximoff twins, Billy and Tommy, will feature.
The promo reveals that both Stephen Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) and Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen) have been suffering from recurring nightmares. While the sorcerer is dreaming of his Sanctum Sanctorum being relocated to an eerie wasteland, Wanda’s is much more heartbreaking. She’s receiving visions that she’s back in Westview with her sons, only to wake up and realize she’s actually alone.
The promo is inspiring a range of emotions online, then, as WV fans react with a mix of excitement, fear, and anguish at the promise of where Wanda’s tragic journey goes from here.
The nightmare might not be, but the pain is real.
This TV spot is helping make sense of previously released clips…
And if anyone’s wondering how actors Julian Hilliard and Jett Klyne look identical to how they did in WandaVision, that’s because Doctor Strange 2 shot immediately after it.
Accurate.
Note that Wanda is using her Sokovian accent again…
… Which means it’s all about to go down.
It sure looks like the Scarlet Witch is about to break bad.
Oh OK, phew, false alarm.
While Strange might be the one with his name in the title, it’s fair to say that Wanda’s arc is what a lot of fans are most interested to see in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Not long left to wait now, until it enters cinemas on May 6.