The fate of all of reality is hanging in the balance in this thrilling new promo for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. With tickets now on sale, ahead of the sequel arriving in theaters in a month’s time, Marvel has released yet another TV spot for the much-anticipated movie that offers a lot of fresh footage, including our first look at the return of two key WandaVision characters. Check it out above.

The intriguing promo reveals that both Benedict Cumberbatch’s Stephen Strange and Elizabeth Olsen’s Scarlet Witch have been suffering from vivid visions. “I’ve been dreaming,” says the Master of the Mystic Arts, “the same dream.” Strange’s dream appears to involve his Bleecker Street Sanctum Sanctorum being transplanted to an eerie abandoned wasteland, allowing director Sam Raimi to flex his horror muscles.

New 'Doctor Strange 2' images reveal Scarlet Witch and America Chavez 1 of 3

Click to skip ' ';

' ';

Click to zoom

But even that’s not as traumatic as Wanda’s dream. “Every morning,” the chaos magic-wielding sorceress intones, “the same nightmare.” Her vision forces her to relive the pain of losing her twin sons, Billy and Tommy, all over again, as Wanda imagines herself back in her Westview home, hugging her boys, only to wake up all alone. No wonder she’s looking pretty peeved, to say the least. Is this yet another hint that she’s about to go off the deep end?

The promo continues with some shots of Team Strange, which also includes Xochitl Gomez’s America Chavez, in action. “The fate of the multiverse depends on us,” warns Benedict Wong’s Wong. Meanwhile, we get another glimpse at Stephen’s face-off his own evil variant, who may or may not be What If…?‘s Strange Supreme, and that Captain Marvel variant everyone thought was Tom Cruise for a while.

With just four weeks to go until it hits theaters, the hype for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is real, unlike Strange and Wanda’s nightmares. Don’t miss it when it premieres May 6.