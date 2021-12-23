Fans are mercilessly mocking the ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ NFTs

When Sony and AMC Theatres announced their plunge into NFTs for Spider-Man: No Way Home in early December, you could sense the avalanche about to unfurl. It’s fair to say that the NFT gambit has backfired with fans, and they are not shying away from mockery.

The yarn begins with an announcement by Sony and AMC Theatres at the back end of November, with pre-ordering tickets for No Way Home. For fans who purchased tickets for the opening day of the blockbuster, they would receive one of 86,000 non-fungible tokens – a number which later climbed to 90,000.

AMC Theatres had previously become one of the first adopters of cryptocurrency as a way of purchasing tickets, food, and drink in cinemas.

The internet is so far having a field day with memes about the Spider-Man NFTs, and you may just love to see it.

Just got my Spider-Man NFT from AMC, love it! pic.twitter.com/jiEpgiH7HH — Kaden (@KallixVA) December 22, 2021

Spider-Man NFT just dropped 🥵 #NoWayHome pic.twitter.com/kMLjeQ9SL4 — Yule shoot your eye out (@BitchTasty) December 16, 2021

Got my new Spider-Man NFT! I hope you all get some too! pic.twitter.com/MUAxHRjdCC — FEM BIG SHOT (@Imagy6) December 22, 2021

Looks like Kingpin got his Spider-Man NFT too. pic.twitter.com/qkUE6OF1Xl — kyatt7 (@kyatt7) December 22, 2021

I cannot wait to burden the environment with this new Spider-Man NFT I just scored:pic.twitter.com/LG7uYFaxob — MT (@MasterTainment) December 22, 2021

Got a new spider-man nft. Hmu to purchase, very rare pic.twitter.com/uSFzBaqu6p — luke (@CzerwinskiLuke) December 22, 2021

The reaction to the NFTs definitely seems par for the course, as the new cryptocurrency/adult’s version of trading cards continues to skyrocket. The Spider-Man NFTs aren’t even the first to be associated with Marvel after the comics company announced last month a run of “women empowerment” NFTs (which also went down like a fart in a spacesuit).

On the bright side for AMC, while the NFTs provoked mockery, Spider-Man: No Way Home has potentially saved the theatre chain from its downfall.