Fans are raving about Netflix’s ‘The Sandman’
Now that Netflix’s The Sandman is out, it’s becoming a dream come true for fans of the comic book.
The series, which premiered Friday on the streaming service, has already won over critics, but people who remember the source material — and casual TV viewers alike — are also expressing their praise for the show on social media.
“They absolutely nailed the vibe and look of the comics,” one fan wrote after viewing the first episode.
Another Twitter user called the show “the PERFECT example on how you adapt the comics and expand upon it and Tom Sturridge was meant to be The Sandman!”
It was clear by many fans’ posts that the show was very binge-able, arguably similar to The Sandman comic books, if you happen to have all the issues at your disposal at one time.
Another fan praised something new The Sandman Netflix show brought compared to the comics, Jenna Coleman’s Johanna Constantine, who is a gender-swapped version of the original character.
After one Twitter user finished the entire first season of The Sandman, it was their assessment that the show “just gets better after the first episode.”
One fan of the comic books said The Sandman show has fulfilled something they’ve been “wishing for and wanting” for almost three decades — a well-done live-action adaptation.
Another fan went so far as to say Netflix’s The Sandman was working wonders for their mental health.
Check out The Sandman on Netflix and decide for yourself if it’s a worthy adaptation.