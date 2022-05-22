Fans are saying we should give ‘Alien 3’ another chance on its 30th anniversary

Three decades ago Alien 3, the third film in a classic horror franchise kickstarted by legendary director Ridley Scott, was released to the public. At the time of release, the film was critically panned but now fans are pushing for people to reconsider.

This time, Sigourney Weaver’s Ripley had crash-landed on the maximum-security all-male prison planet Florina 161 after her escape pod from the previous film was sabotaged by a stowaway creature. The film was helmed by David Fincher, another soon-to-be iconic director, who leaned back towards the horror/thriller elements of the original and used heavy religious overtones throughout. Fincher’s instalment made over $150 million at the box office but is widely regarded as the beginning of a downhill spiral when it comes to the quality of the films in this franchise.

Fans are saying we should give it another shot:

Criminally underrated film. Beautifully directed by David Fincher and some excellent performances from Sigourney Weaver, Charles Dance and Charles S. Dutton. Despite the excessively troubled development, the Assembly Cut of Alien 3 is a borderline masterpiece. https://t.co/FLpfjbi0bD — Killbot90K (@RoanHair) May 22, 2022

Professor David Wilson of Birmingham City University proposes that we might just need a change in perspective:

I actually love Alien 3 and regard it as a “prison movie”. https://t.co/HEkv2vyi0U — Prof David Wilson (@ProfDavidWilson) May 22, 2022

This user credits it as the film which made them appreciate David Fincher, and it seems like the documentary and a cut of the film which didn’t make it to theatres might hold the key to its reappraisal.

Alien 3 was released 30 years ago today.



I like the Assembly Cut, available on Blu-ray. And the documentary made my @Lauzirika



And that David Fincher rose to become one of my favorite filmmakers. pic.twitter.com/Iu8cybQ7eH — The Spaceshipper 🚀 (@TheSpaceshipper) May 22, 2022

Not everyone is convinced though:

As with any film, the only real way to find out is to give it a look for yourself.