Fans aren’t feeling under 50 on the 28th anniversary of ‘Speed’
We’re in the middle of a stretch of official Keanu Reeves holidays, with yesterday being Bill & Ted Day, and today being the 28th anniversary of the release of Speed. And we can assume you’ve done all of your shopping, and will now sit back and relax in your armchair with your family, smoking your pipe and telling your children the story of how Neo saved us all from The Matrix.
Meanwhile on Twitter, the 28th anniversary of Speed’s release (one of our Best Action Films of the ‘90s) has Generation X Twitter feeling its age. Which isn’t surprising. It’s hard for many of us to believe that it’s been almost three full decades since we split a full bottle of Beefeater gin in a junior high school playground with a friend, and went to see the movie, and then our friend threw up all over the couple next to him, and then we decided to stay and watch the rest of the movie while he took a two hour subway ride home.
The ‘90s were a great time, and some people on Twitter remember it better than we do. ScreenOffScript shared an interesting factoid about how legendary director Quentin Tarantino turned down the chance to direct:
While user CeeJayBee pays tribute to Jan De Bont, the man who would go on to direct it:
And George A. Miller reminds us that for the cast, appearing in a huge action hit was just the beginning of their careers:
And Sechs just wants to drop facts:
We forgot Alan Ruck was in this:
What a great movie. Let’s watch a scene with BROTHER:
And Cinesthetic just wants to share some of cinematographer Andrzej Bartkowiak’s beautiful visuals: