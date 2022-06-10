Fans aren’t feeling under 50 on the 28th anniversary of ‘Speed’

We’re in the middle of a stretch of official Keanu Reeves holidays, with yesterday being Bill & Ted Day, and today being the 28th anniversary of the release of Speed. And we can assume you’ve done all of your shopping, and will now sit back and relax in your armchair with your family, smoking your pipe and telling your children the story of how Neo saved us all from The Matrix.

Meanwhile on Twitter, the 28th anniversary of Speed’s release (one of our Best Action Films of the ‘90s) has Generation X Twitter feeling its age. Which isn’t surprising. It’s hard for many of us to believe that it’s been almost three full decades since we split a full bottle of Beefeater gin in a junior high school playground with a friend, and went to see the movie, and then our friend threw up all over the couple next to him, and then we decided to stay and watch the rest of the movie while he took a two hour subway ride home.

The ‘90s were a great time, and some people on Twitter remember it better than we do. ScreenOffScript shared an interesting factoid about how legendary director Quentin Tarantino turned down the chance to direct:

28 years ago today, “Speed” starring Keanu Reeves and Sandra Bullock was released in theaters 🚌



Quentin Tarantino was offered the chance to direct, but turned it down. Tarantino later named the film as one of his twenty favorite films since 1992. pic.twitter.com/USRA9WJuNf — Screen Off Script (@ScreenOffScript) June 10, 2022

While user CeeJayBee pays tribute to Jan De Bont, the man who would go on to direct it:

28. Speed

Jan De Bont graduated, after watching John McTiernan be the absolute boss on Die Hard, by making Die Hard on a Bus. Keanu Reeves became an action superstar, Sandra Bullock has never been more adorable, and Dennis Hopper brings the crazy. Jeff Daniels also features. pic.twitter.com/EmCDxPczMb — CeeJayBee™️🇺🇦 (@CeeJayBeeYall) February 5, 2021

And George A. Miller reminds us that for the cast, appearing in a huge action hit was just the beginning of their careers:

Sandra Bullock and Keanu Reeves were 28 filming Speed and Jeff Daniels was 2 years away from working with Jim Carrey in Dumb and Dumber after shooting. — George A. Miller (@GeorgeM68340969) April 3, 2022

And Sechs just wants to drop facts:

Hey Speed with Keanu Reeves and Sandra Bullock on the bus that's a bomb and it will blow if it stops moving. #past #movies — Sechs (@Uebok_Rebuke) May 10, 2019

We forgot Alan Ruck was in this:

»Speed« was released 28 years ago on June 10, 1994.



Director: Jan de Bont

Music: Mark Mancina

Cinematography: Andrzej Bartkowiak

Stars: Keanu Reeves, Dennis Hopper, Sandra Bullock, Joe Morton, Jeff Daniels, Alan Ruck, Beth Grant#Streaming link ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/XamBBraFfm — 🎞 Ciné Oncle 🎬 (@Thugut71) June 10, 2022

What a great movie. Let’s watch a scene with BROTHER:

🎬28 YEARS AGO TODAY!🎬



'Speed,' starring Keanu Reeves, Dennis Hopper & Sandra Bullock, premiered in theaters on June 10, 1994! pic.twitter.com/T2CfXmWUzO — BROTHER (@BrotherHQ) June 10, 2022

And Cinesthetic just wants to share some of cinematographer Andrzej Bartkowiak’s beautiful visuals: