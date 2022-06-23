Fans blast ‘Doctor Strange 2’ for completely missing the point of ‘WandaVision’

As you’ll no doubt be aware, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is now streaming on Disney Plus, with subscribers everywhere instantly flocking to the Marvel Cinematic Universe blockbuster the second it was made available on the platform.

Sure, Benedict Cumberbatch’s second solo outing only arrived a few weeks ago and managed to rack up over $900 million at the box office to rank as the year’s highest-grossing movie so far (although Top Gun: Maverick will pass it by the end of the week), but that hasn’t stopped the reappraisals from beginning in double-quick time.

One of the major bugbears fans have now that the Doctor Strange sequel has had time to burrow into their minds is the arc of Elizabeth Olsen’s Wanda Maximoff, and how her descent into full-blown villainy undoes much of the hard work put in by WandaVision. As you can see below, writer Michael Waldron in particular has been marked out as a target.

what is with wanda stans not understanding that she WAS a villain, or at the least on her way to her villain arc in wandavision? you can love her and understand why she does what she does, sympathize, and still accept her actions harmed others, making her a villain figure. https://t.co/O8LxdRRz4Y — jay ❁ (@lovedaggerr) June 23, 2022

what version of wandavision did he watch ?? pic.twitter.com/KQk2iTY9rU — alex 🦕 (@filmsapphics) June 23, 2022

WandaVision is literally her ascent into villainy… sure she did the right thing in the end, but look what it took to get there.



You completely missed the point of the show. https://t.co/PJBmSBfXPX — Harden TF Up 🇺🇸 (@Harden_TF_Up) June 23, 2022

I think posts like this are a natural consequence of the WandaVision writers totally refusing to own Wanda's darker side in the finale, and pretending that she made a sacrifice. You are allowed to root for the villain, I for one endorse all my favourite villains terrible actions. https://t.co/1iMPQK6HkS — Ava (@wlwrenslayer) June 23, 2022

Yeah that script needed another pass or at least more of his involvement

Wanda being the antagonist *eventually* makes sense

Wanda being the antagonist immediately after Wandavision does not https://t.co/3PKcWR62Pj — William (SpaceTree Studios) (@SpaceTree88) June 23, 2022

like did y'all completely miss the part where the true wandavision villain (agatha) was using the darkhold which wanda them came to use for herself??? it's the book of the dammed. it corrupts. this was AFTER she knowingly enslaved an entire town to live out her fantasy. — jay ❁ (@lovedaggerr) June 23, 2022

Imagine being gifted #WandaVision as the most brilliant exploration of grief, character and emotional journey in the whole Marvel canon to be lumped with the waste of space treatment in #DrStrangeMultiverseOfMadness – honestly fuming. — Tilly Lunken (@theatreofwords) June 23, 2022

he didn’t even watch wandavision 😭 pic.twitter.com/ux4DElUaba — chaos (@TEAMWlTCH) June 22, 2022

While turning Scarlet Witch into a two-dimension baddie wasn’t really the best move given how heavily audiences invested in her journey throughout WandaVision, the screenplay for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness has been the most heavily-criticized aspect of the film since the day it came to theaters.

There are many reasons why critics don’t deem it as being top-tier MCU, but for the fandom, it’s clear they’re still pissed that it did the dirty on Wanda’s complex, emotional, and incredibly moving Westview experience by watching her become a cut-and-paste antagonist with desires on ending the world if need be.