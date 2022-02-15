Spider-Man: No Way Home was the biggest cinematic release of last year but despite its overwhelming success the film was snubbed, not receiving an Oscars nomination for Best Picture. This caused a ton of backlash online, but there is still another chance the film could be honored at the awards show thanks to a new category.

As reported by The Hollywood Reporter, the 2022 Oscars will include a fan-voted category so regular moviegoers can honor their favorite movie of the year. The votes will be cast on Twitter and the winning film will be honored during the Oscars broadcast.

To win, the movie will need to accrue the most votes which are counted as posts boasting the #OscarsFanFavorite.

Entries will begin to be taken on from today and will count until March 3. On this date, the votes will be counted and the winner will be revealed at the ceremony on March 27.

Not only will there be a winning film, but three fans who vote will also win an all-expenses-paid trip to present an award at the Oscars 2023 ceremony. The trip will be provided to the individuals and their guests.

It would seem obvious that Marvel fans will rally behind this new award to help Spider-Man: No Way Home finally get the recognition it deserves from the Oscars. Right now the hashtag is filled with votes for the film, along with a few other outliers like Tick Tick Boom and various DC projects that launched in 2021.

Despite not getting nominated for Best Picture, Spider-Man: No Way Home did receive one nomination for its incredible VFX so it has two chances of emerging victorious at the awards show.

Spider-Man: No Way Home is might be dominating votes now, but fans will need to wait until the ceremony late next month to see if the victory is secure.