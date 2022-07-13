Fans can’t decide if James Gunn is the savior or scourge of superhero cinema

By the time Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 rolls around next summer, James Gunn will have spent an unlucky 13 years working almost exclusively in the realm of comic book adaptations, superheroes and costumed crimefighters.

Excluding his role as a writer and producer on 2016 horror The Belko Experiment, his filmography since the turn of the last decade will have consisted of his three Marvel Cinematic Universe blockbusters and the Disney Plus Holiday Special, DC’s The Suicide Squad and Peacemaker, street-level offbeat comedy Super, and subversively dark thriller Brightburn.

While the critical and/or commercial success to have greeted all of the above shows that he’s very good at tackling the genre, fans remain split on Gunn’s status within the pantheons of superhero cinema. As you can see from the reactions below, in fact, there’s a divide on whether or not he’s the savior or scourge of the artform.

“James Gunn is AMAZING at writing D-list comic book characters and making you care about them”



You mean he takes characters you’ve never heard of, changes everything about them and has them all tell the exact same jokes??? — 👑 Hari 👑 (@kingam_i) July 12, 2022

I'm still amazed with James Gunn's ability to basically turning a Generic Guy McSoldier with a personality of a wet towel, to a compelling character. pic.twitter.com/Kzv3azKDYR — 🏳️‍⚧️ MiiyaUwU 🍰🔞 (Long Overdue Comm Done: 2/6) (@MiiyaUwU_EN) July 12, 2022

Fuck what James Gunn did to Star Lord I'm so serious https://t.co/yDS0Ygd8fM — Kit (they/them) (@kitorsumthin) July 13, 2022

Now y’all are hating on James Gunn even though he’s made some of the best comic book movies and shows in recent memory?

I seriously give up, Jesus H. Roosevelt Christ! — joe keery’s dirty sock (@elessarr__) July 13, 2022

The Suicide Squad Gallery 1 of 30

Click to skip

























































Click to zoom

James Gunn makes the most heartfelt comic book films. Taking the strangest stuff & injecting love & empathy in it. https://t.co/wd6iilzHn1 — Lion🦁 (@JurassicLion) July 13, 2022

the hate for James Gunn is insanely forced https://t.co/LNm7iox84a — GoGo (@ProbablyGoGo) July 12, 2022

Taika Waititi and James Gunn both throw fits at the smallest sign of criticism. They both would cry in the fetal position if they got one third of the hate Zack Snyder has gotten over the past 10 years. — Francis J. The Bot 🇩🇴 #RebelMoon (@FrancisLaRabia) July 10, 2022

James Gunn is busy making Peacemaker season 2 nice try buddy. https://t.co/fJsdWu7TqN — thomasthorburn (@tomthorburn12) July 11, 2022

One positive for Gunn’s detractors to draw from the debate is that he’s more than likely going to tackle something else in the not too distant future, even if Guardians Vol. 3 is presumably going to be followed by Peacemaker‘s second season, with the Troma graduate refusing to slow down when it comes to a workload that’s always got him knee deep in handful of projects.

Of course, you can have the exact same argument about any behind-the-camera talent who repeatedly dips their toes into superheroic waters, but the best method to silence the critics is to shut them up with more top-notch film and television content.