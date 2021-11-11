Fans Can’t Decide If They Want A Spider-Woman Movie Or TV Show

Even though the project hasn’t been officially confirmed yet, most fans to have been closely following the recently-rebranded Sony’s Spider-Man Universe over the last couple of years will be aware that Olivia Wilde is heavily rumored to be directing a movie starring Jessica Drew’s Spider-Woman.

The actress-turned-filmmaker even admitted as much without coming close to getting into specifics, even though inquisitive eyebrows were raised when she name-dropped Marvel Studios’ Kevin Feige and not Sony’s Amy Pascal in one of the rare occasions she mentioned the project out loud.

Looking at how beneficial the Spider-Man deal has been to both parties, there’s no reason why Spider-Woman wouldn’t or couldn’t be afforded the same treatment. However, as you can see from a selection of the reactions below, nobody can seem to decide if they’d rather see a feature film or Disney Plus series.

We are the best, Hope someday we get to see to Spider-Woman movie and I will die in peace. — Carlos Lorenzo Ruiz Rivas (@JESSICADREWSW) November 10, 2021

Well there’ll be a contract in place that needs to be honoured. He seems to be doing the minimum required to adhere to the contractual obligations. O is up for a ‘mystery’ Marvel movie (Spider-woman) which may has Sony behind it. Probably thought it would work in both favours. — EJHEmy (@EmyEjh) November 10, 2021

If Marvel Studios allows Sony to bring back their characters in their cinematographic universe like Venom at the end of his second movie, do you think that on the other side Sony could use other characters in their universe? Like Hydra or SHIELD in Spider-Woman for example. 🤔 — Luxis (@Luxis71) November 10, 2021

Neither, only want to Spider-Woman movie or series and Disney will not do nothing of that. — Carlos Lorenzo Ruiz Rivas (@JESSICADREWSW) November 10, 2021

Avengers that should've been in the MCU before Gilgamesh (fucking Gilgamesh?!?), a list:



Hercules

Wonder Man

Namor

Tigra

Quasar

Spider-Woman (Julia Carpenter)

Darkhawk

Justice

Firestar

Jack of Hearts

Jocasta

Spider-Woman (Jessica Drew) — Got Medieval (@gotmedieval) November 10, 2021

#Spiderwoman/updates/Death Web will appear.

*Charlotte Witter will appear.



*The film will be set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe./-to-take-place-in-the-mcu-as-part-of-marvel-studios-deal-with-sony-pictures SPIDER-WOMAN The MCU As Part Of Marvel Studios' Deal With Sony Pictures — Sam Schwenneker (Mr. Marvel) (@director_swan) November 8, 2021

SPIDER WOMAN IS GONNA BE MCU IM GIGGLING — 🌒 (@nexuswandas) November 8, 2021

// better be Jessica Drew aka Spider-Woman! https://t.co/rlgUnI5SLn — ꧁𝓥𝓮𝓮꧂ S̶t̶r̶a̶d̶e̶r̶-̶Knox (@LadyVeeSK) November 10, 2021

Of course, these are just responses being spitballed across the breadth of the internet, so nobody’s really taking into consideration the legal or contractual ramifications behind an eventual Spider-Woman standalone project. Then again, maybe once next month’s No Way Home is out of the way, Sony will open the information floodgates and tell us all about the non-Spidey projects being cooked up.