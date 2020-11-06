Home / movies

Fans Want Colin Farrell To Replace Johnny Depp As Grindelwald In Fantastic Beasts 3

By 1 hour ago
x

The Fantastic Beasts franchise made the bold decision to drop Johnny Depp as Grindelwald by asking the actor to resign from the role, and there’s already been a huge wave of backlash from fans. People were supporting the 57 year-old after he lost his latest court battle, and they blasted Disney when the studio decided to move forward on two Pirates of the Caribbean movies without him. As such, Warner Bros. should be bracing themselves for some heavy criticism.

After all, there’s an air of double standards about the whole thing, but with the majority of the issues between Depp and ex-wife Amber Heard focusing on accusations of spousal abuse, all parties need to tread a fine line. Of course, Heard is set to return as Mera in Aquaman 2, and J.K. Rowling is still heavily involved in the production of Fantastic Beasts 3 despite incurring the wrath of the internet on several occasions this year, so it appears that Depp is the one that’s been made to suffer.

Petitions have now been launched in an effort to reinstate him as Grindelwald, even though we all know they never work, but there’s also a groundswell of support gathering behind Colin Farrell returning to the Wizarding World. Having played Percival Graves in Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, his character has a place in the mythology already that could be easily retconned, and you can check out some of the reactions from fans below.

Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them Gallery
1 of 53
  

Click to skip

  • MORE FROM THE WEB

Click to zoom 

Of course, Farrell might not want to get involved in the increasingly troubled Fantastic Beasts 3, and it looks like the fates are currently conspiring against a spinoff series that was struggling to retain much enthusiasm or optimism from the audience even before the latest batch of setbacks. But regardless of what happens, it’ll be interesting to see how WB proceeds from here.

Source: MovieWeb

Tags:
Comment

MORE NEWS FROM THE WEB

All Posts
Loading more posts...