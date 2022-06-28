Fans convinced SnyderVerse restoration is coming after Warner Bros. announcement
After an announcement from Warner Bros, fans are certain that Zack Snyder’s “SnyderVerse” will be making a return, definitely this time, no lie.
Warner Bros. has given fans the news they’ve been waiting for, with confirmation that Zack Snyder’s Justice League will be getting a digital release. This has given fans renewed hope that the series can yet be saved and continued, despite the fallout of the many stars involved in the franchise.
Whether or not this hope has any substance behind it is unclear, but you cannot doubt the love that these fans have for Snyder’s vision of the DC Universe. “Restore the Snyder Verse and I’ll give you even more money” read one diehard’s tweet.
The memes flowed in thick and fast, so whoever manages Warner’s social media presence is set to have a fun day. Well, in between the memes there was also this belief that the account never tweets about the series. Which would be true, considering @WBHomeEnt is for digital releases of films.
Fans have also been reading much more into the whole story, with them also believing that, since Snyder himself promoted the series on his socials, suddenly he’s in communication for further films.
It’s hard to see a restoration truly happening, at least not with many of the original stars of Justice League. Ray Fisher has left and called Warner Bros. racist, Ben Affleck’s time as Batman has long gone, and Ezra Miller is currently on a bizarre adventure to get blacklisted from Hollywood (and society).
The Flash is still set to release in 2023, but there’s no sign of any further Snyder-led projects just yet.