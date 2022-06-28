After an announcement from Warner Bros, fans are certain that Zack Snyder’s “SnyderVerse” will be making a return, definitely this time, no lie.

Warner Bros. has given fans the news they’ve been waiting for, with confirmation that Zack Snyder’s Justice League will be getting a digital release. This has given fans renewed hope that the series can yet be saved and continued, despite the fallout of the many stars involved in the franchise.

Own Zack Snyder's Justice League on Digital July 19. pic.twitter.com/7HMOnM7U4f — Warner Bros. (@WBHomeEnt) June 27, 2022

Whether or not this hope has any substance behind it is unclear, but you cannot doubt the love that these fans have for Snyder’s vision of the DC Universe. “Restore the Snyder Verse and I’ll give you even more money” read one diehard’s tweet.

Now this is something you don't see every day



Zaslav already making changes for the better#RestoreTheSnyderVerse and I'll give you even more money — Dromel 🎃🇪🇸 #RestoreTheSnyderVerse (@Dromel4) June 27, 2022

The memes flowed in thick and fast, so whoever manages Warner’s social media presence is set to have a fun day. Well, in between the memes there was also this belief that the account never tweets about the series. Which would be true, considering @WBHomeEnt is for digital releases of films.

Literally the first time I've seen WB twitter acknowledge the Snyder cut… — DynestiGTI 🤖 (@ItsDhanushka) June 27, 2022

Put your money where your mouth is and blow up the charts and show @wbd we mean business and want more!! #RestoreTheSnyderVerse #ZackSnydersJusticeLeague https://t.co/pJpnBtcRIT — Ω Ryan Ω #RebelMoon Era (@Snyder_Cut_240) June 27, 2022

Fans have also been reading much more into the whole story, with them also believing that, since Snyder himself promoted the series on his socials, suddenly he’s in communication for further films.

What's interesting about this is it shows Warner Brothers (Now Discovery) are still wanting to capitalise off of #ZackSnydersJusticeLeague Cash Potential & that he's also been in communication with them over the movie to organise this.. 👀



& Maybe more, #RestoreTheSnyderVerse 🤞 https://t.co/nJptjjyjzH — Tom ⚒️ (@TomMCJL) June 27, 2022

It’s hard to see a restoration truly happening, at least not with many of the original stars of Justice League. Ray Fisher has left and called Warner Bros. racist, Ben Affleck’s time as Batman has long gone, and Ezra Miller is currently on a bizarre adventure to get blacklisted from Hollywood (and society).

The Flash is still set to release in 2023, but there’s no sign of any further Snyder-led projects just yet.