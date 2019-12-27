Fans Are Going Crazy Over Baby Sonic The Hedgehog

The release of a new international trailer for Paramount’s Sonic The Hedgehog movie has seen excitement for the video game adaptation soar to all new heights over the last 24 hours.

The film, which has pulled through a troubled several months following the overwhelmingly negative reception Sonic’s original design received, has regained some goodwill from fans of the lightning-fast hedgehog recently for committing to a total redesign. The general consensus on Sonic’s new look has been outwardly positive, but even that enthusiasm pales in comparison to Baby Sonic’s instant rise fo fame.

The Mandalorian‘s Baby Yoda now has some competition in the cute department, it would seem. Check out some of the early reactions to Sonic’s younger self below:

BABY SONIC IS REAL! THIS IS NOT A DRILL!#SONICMOVIE pic.twitter.com/Aga6dtQQTv — Sonic the Cosplayer (@sonic_cosplayer) December 26, 2019

There being a baby Sonic means at one point there was a baby Sonic with the old design, and that thought terrifies me. https://t.co/Qg0JGclqh7 — James (@NitroRad) December 27, 2019

Baby Sonic then and now. pic.twitter.com/xzTeuNsu09 — TsumiBro (@BrodTsumi) December 26, 2019

One fan has been quick to remind audiences that not all interpretations of Sonic’s younger self have looked quite so adorable. Case in point: Sonic Underground.

since we're talking about baby sonic, remember this monstrosity from sonic underground? pic.twitter.com/RIKQKPFyyE — podunk | *clever name/joke here* (@PlasmaMagician) December 26, 2019

Baby sonic on the joker stairs pic.twitter.com/F4tLMgGwKE — your faves on the joker stairs (@joker_stairs7) December 26, 2019

Given the obvious parallels between the two, fans have already started pitting Baby Sonic and Yoda against each other in the cuteness department.

Friendship ended with Baby Yoda, Baby Sonic is now my best friend. pic.twitter.com/55VQhlpJ6H — Eric! (@IAmArique) December 26, 2019

first baby yoda now baby sonic? seems like this a new trend pic.twitter.com/jsncRGaHtm — Noah (@PhantomArtifice) December 27, 2019

But who would win in a theoretical fight?

The A to Z of ridiculously cute movie stars.

Baby Groot, Detective Pikachu, Baby Yoda and me Baby Sonic The 4 Horsemen of the Apocalypse pic.twitter.com/SQgmZsSfHc — BabySonic (@BabySonicBaby) December 27, 2019

Unidentified life forms spotted!

Okay uhh… Baby Sonic is cute but.. what are those..? pic.twitter.com/L5N3xeE4oH — ArianeDraws🇵🇭 (@PAriane11) December 27, 2019

Now, it’s worth noting that, unlike The Mandalorian‘s little green star, it’s unlikely that Baby Sonic will be present on screen for more than a matter of minutes. The scenes in which he appears are clearly intended to be used as exposition for audiences not familiar with the character’s origins, but even so, I’d be surprised not to see this positive reception lead to efforts from marketing departments to capitalize on the character’s cute factor.

We’ve already seen how much money Disney stands to make with Baby Yoda, after all. If Sega and Paramount can replicate even a fraction of that character’s rise to the top of pop culture, it’ll be laughing all the way to the bank.

Sonic The Hedgehog lands in theaters worldwide February 14th, 2020.