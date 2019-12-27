Home / movies

Fans Are Going Crazy Over Baby Sonic The Hedgehog

By 33 mins ago
The release of a new international trailer for Paramount’s Sonic The Hedgehog movie has seen excitement for the video game adaptation soar to all new heights over the last 24 hours.

The film, which has pulled through a troubled several months following the overwhelmingly negative reception Sonic’s original design received, has regained some goodwill from fans of the lightning-fast hedgehog recently for committing to a total redesign. The general consensus on Sonic’s new look has been outwardly positive, but even that enthusiasm pales in comparison to Baby Sonic’s instant rise fo fame.

The Mandalorian‘s Baby Yoda now has some competition in the cute department, it would seem. Check out some of the early reactions to Sonic’s younger self below:

One fan has been quick to remind audiences that not all interpretations of Sonic’s younger self have looked quite so adorable. Case in point: Sonic Underground.

Given the obvious parallels between the two, fans have already started pitting Baby Sonic and Yoda against each other in the cuteness department.

But who would win in a theoretical fight?

Now, it’s worth noting that, unlike The Mandalorian‘s little green star, it’s unlikely that Baby Sonic will be present on screen for more than a matter of minutes. The scenes in which he appears are clearly intended to be used as exposition for audiences not familiar with the character’s origins, but even so, I’d be surprised not to see this positive reception lead to efforts from marketing departments to capitalize on the character’s cute factor.

We’ve already seen how much money Disney stands to make with Baby Yoda, after all. If Sega and Paramount can replicate even a fraction of that character’s rise to the top of pop culture, it’ll be laughing all the way to the bank.

Sonic The Hedgehog lands in theaters worldwide February 14th, 2020.

