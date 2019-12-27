New Sonic The Hedgehog Trailer Introduces Baby Sonic

Sega’s blue-skinned icon has been running circles around the gaming world at blistering speed for decades now, earning himself a legion of dedicated fans in the process. So dedicated, in fact, that the collective uproar over Sonic’s design for his upcoming feature film from Paramount led to the studio delaying the movie and fast-tracking a redesign that stayed more true to his original appearance. Now, millions of dollars and many sleepless nights later, the iconic speedster looks a lot more like his usual self.

Indeed, you’d be hard-pressed to find a character more immediately recognizable than Sonic The Hedgehog, but just wait till you get a look at Baby Sonic. Yes, this new TV spot for the movie introduces us to possibly the cutest little thing since Baby Yoda swept the internet.

Sure, it might not be in English, but you don’t need to understand what’s being said here to realize that Baby Sonic is absolutely adorable. And understandably, folks on social media are already going crazy for him. In fact, we imagine it’s just a matter of time now before Sega announces some plush toys.

But while cute looking characters are great and all, can we count on the film itself being any good? That remains to be seen, but at the very least, it looks like it’ll be easy on the eyes. Unlike that first trailer which gave us all nightmares.

Sonic The Hedgehog speeds into theaters on February 14th, 2020 and early reactions to test screenings seem to paint a promising picture. An awards darling this won’t be, but for a couple hours of fun, Jeff Fowler’s adaptation looks to be hitting all the right notes and we can’t wait for it to race into cinemas next year.