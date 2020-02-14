Home / movies

Tons Of Fans Already Hating Robert Pattinson’s Batman Costume

In hasn’t even been a full day since we’ve seen our first official look at Robert Pattinson in costume for The Batman, but it isn’t much of a surprise that the internet is already offering up plenty of opinions. The latest cinematic outing for the Dark Knight has only been shooting since last month, and it was a smart move by director Matt Reeves and Warner Bros. to release a sneak peek at the iconic costume online, instead of the big reveal being spoiled by grainy set photos, as is the case with a lot of high-profile movies these days.

The camera test footage is similar to how we first saw Joaquin Phoenix as Arthur Fleck during makeup tests for Joker, and he went on to win an Academy Award for Best Actor after headlining a billion-dollar box office smash, and while there’s little chance that Pattinson will wind up doing the same, fingers crossed that The Batman finds something approaching the critical acclaim that greeted his arch-nemesis’ origin story.

No wonder Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige recently labeled today’s internet culture as a hell pit, when as soon as fans get a glimpse at one of the most highly-anticipated blockbusters in a long time, they instantly go online and try and tear it down. While we didn’t see anything even approaching real footage or even Pattinson in motion, the costume instantly became a hot-button topic among Batman fans, as you can see below.

Let’s face it, not everybody was going to be happy with the Caped Crusader’s costume, with many comparing it to the title character from Netflix’s canceled Daredevil series, but fair judgement should at least be left until the studio decides to release proper footage from The Batman that shows Bruce Wayne’s costumed alter-ego in full flight. Don’t you agree?

