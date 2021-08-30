Fans Debating If Spider-Man: No Way Home Or The Batman Had A Better Trailer
You’ve got to love the Marvel vs. DC debate, which has moved from the pages of comic books to the big screen since both companies launched their respective shared universes. In terms of box office takings, the Marvel Cinematic Universe is virtually untouchable, but the critical and artistic merits of each mythology are entirely a matter of personal preference.
Some people can’t stand the Avengers movies, while there’s a number of folks who couldn’t care less about Zack Snyder’s Justice League. That’s just the way it works, and the arguments have now spilled over into the realms of trailers. Following the release of Spider-Man: No Way Home‘s record-setting first promo, the web-slinging sequel has been everywhere you look online.
It’s been a year since Matt Reeves surprised everyone with the first footage from The Batman, but as you can see below, there’s currently a social media back-and-forth about which hotly-anticipated superhero blockbuster opened its marketing account in superior fashion.
Spider-Man: No Way Home and The Batman are two completely different projects with wildly differing tones, aesthetics and storylines, but that doesn’t matter when it boils down to Marvel vs. DC. In the end, whichever makes the most money and earns the best reviews will ultimately be deemed the winner in the eyes of the general public, and that one’s much harder to call.
