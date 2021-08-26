Tom Holland Is Blown Away That Spider-Man: No Way Home Trailer Is Outperforming Endgame

Marvel Studios may be entering a rough patch.

Black Widow was the lowest-grossing MCU movie in over a decade, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is facing a gloomy box office forecast, and The Eternals remains an unknown quantity.

Much of that is down to COVID continuing to make audiences wary of theaters rather than the quality of the movies, but whatever the reason, it ain’t good. So, the House of Mouse will be breathing a sigh of relief that the Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer is breaking records.

The long-awaited first look at the movie arrived earlier this week, with the release slightly complicated by a low-quality leak. Fortunately, it appears this may have spiked interest, as No Way Home now holds the record for most trailer views in 24 hours with 355 million views, obliterating Avenger: Endgame‘s previous record of 289 million views.

Tom Holland seems surprised and happy, saying via Instagram:

“This is incredible. I honestly can’t believe it. This movie is so crazy, and I can’t wait to share it with you. #BecarefulWhatYouWishForParker.”

This means No Way Home will be a great test of the upper limits of the theatrical box office during COVID. It’s inevitable that the Delta variant will still be a factor around the time of the Christmas release, but even so, this stands a good chance of being the first billion-dollar box office movie since the pandemic began (F9 is currently highest with $700m).

In addition, No Way Home‘s hype machine is just getting warmed up. With the story expected to bring in many other characters from across the live-action, Spidey-verse Marvel Studios can continually tease new additions in further trailers. Hopefully, they’ll save some big reveals for the movie itself, but right now this looks like it’s going to be a barnstorming success.

Spider-Man: No Way Home hits theaters on December 17, 2021.