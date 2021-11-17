Fans Defend Doc Ock After ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Trailer Mocks His Name
Alfred Molina’s Otto Octavius can comfortably be named as one of the best comic book villains we’ve ever seen in a live-action blockbuster, with the actor bringing the perfect amount of gravitas and pathos to his performance in Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man 2, while he was no slouch hamming it up, either.
The actor is phenomenal throughout one of the 21st Century’s most acclaimed superhero movies, so fans were jumping for joy when Molina let the cat right out the bag by admitting that he was returning for the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Spider-Man: No Way Home, which he probably wasn’t supposed to do for a while longer.
The second full-length trailer debuted last night, giving us a much better look at Doc Ock in action. However, some fans aren’t happy that Peter Parker, MJ and Ned decided to mock the good doctor for his alliterative and slightly outlandish name.
While going all Doctor Mocktopus on Molina’s Otto Octavius is a little harsh when Spider-Man: No Way Home features Stephen Strange, Peter Parker and Happy Hogan in the cast, it simply wouldn’t be a trailer for an MCU epic if there wasn’t some light-hearted banter being tossed back and forth at least once during the footage.