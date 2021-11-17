Fans Defend Doc Ock After ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Trailer Mocks His Name

Alfred Molina’s Otto Octavius can comfortably be named as one of the best comic book villains we’ve ever seen in a live-action blockbuster, with the actor bringing the perfect amount of gravitas and pathos to his performance in Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man 2, while he was no slouch hamming it up, either.

The actor is phenomenal throughout one of the 21st Century’s most acclaimed superhero movies, so fans were jumping for joy when Molina let the cat right out the bag by admitting that he was returning for the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Spider-Man: No Way Home, which he probably wasn’t supposed to do for a while longer.

The second full-length trailer debuted last night, giving us a much better look at Doc Ock in action. However, some fans aren’t happy that Peter Parker, MJ and Ned decided to mock the good doctor for his alliterative and slightly outlandish name.

Otto Octavius isn’t even that weird of a name — Mr. Chau (@Srirachachau) November 17, 2021

i can’t believe a nigga named peter parker has the fucking audacity to laugh at otto octavius — ً♋︎ #TEAMKENDALL (@crazyfilmcritic) November 17, 2021

Peter Parker, standing in the house of a wizard named Stephen Strange: "lol your name is Otto Octavius?" — Jack! (@TheJCGreen) November 17, 2021

in spider man homecoming Peter Parker is called “Penis Parker” by his high school bully, specifically at a party in front of his peers



in spider man no way home, Peter laughs at Otto Octavius’s name with his friends because it is funny



this shows that Peter has learned nothing pic.twitter.com/IxlctqNb8T — Mac (@Damac1214) November 17, 2021

Me laughing at the Otto Octavius joke pic.twitter.com/110siWftTF — Fernando (@TheHeckblazer) November 17, 2021

Laughing at the name “Otto Octavius”. Didn’t bat an eye when he met “Rocket Raccoon”. — Frank Angones (@FrankAngones) November 17, 2021

The MCU is SO self-conscious about itself after dominating the world box office with 25 superhero movies that they can't even let a name like Otto Octavius go without pointing out that THEY know it's ridiculous. That's my only other comment. — Traincat (@hellotraincat) November 17, 2021

i'm sorry, but i'm supposed to believe that someone who literally knows a man named "stephen strange" is supposed to think otto octavius is a funny name????? — Cure❤️Cal (@Caldroids) November 17, 2021

marvel is so incredibly ashamed of its own source material that it shoehorned in this awful gag making fun of a character name that had already been accepted by audiences half a decade before the MCU even existed https://t.co/awA6mxsW0i pic.twitter.com/m8euXK110b — John DiLillo (@JohnDiLillo) November 17, 2021

While going all Doctor Mocktopus on Molina’s Otto Octavius is a little harsh when Spider-Man: No Way Home features Stephen Strange, Peter Parker and Happy Hogan in the cast, it simply wouldn’t be a trailer for an MCU epic if there wasn’t some light-hearted banter being tossed back and forth at least once during the footage.