DC Fans Demand To See Michael Keaton In A Batman Beyond Movie

By 45 mins ago
When DC Films president Walter Hamada recently confirmed that the studio’s plan is to develop two distinct and completely different Batman franchises, most people assumed that meant Robert Pattinson and Ben Affleck would be leading the way. After all, Pattinson presumably signed a multi-picture contract when he boarded Matt Reeves’ reboot, while Affleck has always been the DCEU’s canonical Caped Crusader.

However, yesterday brought reports that Michael Keaton would be the main timeline’s resident Dark Knight, which throws up a number of questions. The most obvious one is how Warner Bros. plan to move forward on a Batman series with a leading man who turns 70 years old next year, unless of course it means those rumors about Affleck failing to survive The Flash are true.

No offense intended to Keaton in the slightest, but it would take some stretch of the imagination for a man of his age to convince as a battle-ready superhero, especially when you can guarantee the studio has no intention of relegating the Caped Crusader to the sidelines and using him as a supporting player or mentor figure when he’s their most marketable asset by far.

One definite possibility that the fans would love to see is an adaptation of Batman Beyond, and as soon as the news broke that Keaton was going to be the main man, the internet was already demanding that the cult favorite version of the character get the big screen treatment.

Badass Fan Art Imagines Michael Keaton As Batman Beyond's Bruce Wayne
If Warner Bros. do head down the Batman Beyond route, then that presents an easy out to the Keaton situation. Terry McGinnis could be the one battling bad guys on the streets of Gotham, and it would still allow Bruce Wayne to remain a prominent part of the mythology without the senior citizen having to get his hands dirty. For now, though, we’ll just have to wait and see what happens.

Source: ComicBook.com

