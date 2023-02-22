Fans demand to know what an MCU scene-stealer was doing on the other side of the country

Do you know what’s great about the Marvel Cinematic Universe? It’s that even the side characters are also remembered. It’s not people like Trevor Slattery who have prominent speaking roles. Even the minor ones, the ones who are usually in the background and have one or two speaking lines, would also be remembered by keen Marvel viewers. And seeing them scattered throughout the MCU makes them more interesting than the main heroes themselves.

Recently, Reddit user u/In-The-Zone-69 noticed Klev, the guy who was recording the fight scene in San Francisco, appeared in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. Previously, he was seen talking to Spider-Man back in New York in Spider-Man: Homecoming. This made this keen viewer wonder what he was doing on the other side of the country.

Despite how much people crave an interesting story, it is more likely that the answer is going to be a simple one. People pointed out that there was an eight-year time difference between the first Spider-Man film and the events of Shang-Chi. Meaning, this guy could have simply moved across the country. And to be fair, it is a valid reason considering how New York tends to be a target for alien invasions.

Perhaps his social media blew up and he was there for networking opportunities. After all, he witnessed two Marvel Superheroes in person. He’s pretty much a professional superhero spotter by this point.

But the most plausible reason for his appearance in Shang-Chi was that he was simply just visiting another state. And this is pretty normal for every other human being. This guy just so happens to be in the right place at the right time without even knowing it, which makes him a very lucky fellow.

Regardless, seeing minor characters return in different MCU titles just reaffirms that this is a connected universe and that characters big or small may return at some point.