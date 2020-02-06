Fans Demanding Justice For Johnny Depp After Amber Heard Audio Tape

Amber Heard and Johnny Depp‘s domestic violence case has been dragging on for years now, but a surprising new piece of evidence has set the internet ablaze this week.

For those unaware, the two Hollywood stars were married from 2015 to 2017 and are now involved in an abuse case filed by Heard’s lawyers. Unfortunately, their careers have been influenced by the feud, too, especially Depp’s, who says that he lost his role in Pirates of the Caribbean because of his ex-wife’s accusations.

Now, the Jack Sparrow actor has filed a multi-million dollar defamation lawsuit against Heard, accusing her of physical violence and emotional abuse. And though there’s still a lot of he said/she said going on, an audio clip from a conversation that took place a few years back has surfaced this week and it has tons of people now demanding “justice for Johnny Depp,” given that it sees Heard admitting that she physically abused him.

for reasons called I support Johnny Depp, I will not be watching Aquaman 2 if Amb*r He*rd is still cast as Mera. That is all. #JusticeForJohnnyDepp pic.twitter.com/xU94Fo8EnN — m a r v e l (@astralstark) February 6, 2020

There will be a boycott of your products until you cease your work with Amber Heard. #JusticeForJohnnyDepp — layni (@LayniLaCroix) February 6, 2020

I'll be contacting people sometime today to start organizing a new hashtag to get trending to bring attention to the Johnny Depp case. I cannot promise my plan will work, I can only promise to do my best. The most important thing is working on this together. #JusticeForJohnnyDepp — layni (@LayniLaCroix) February 6, 2020

Honestly don’t understand how someone could be abusive to such a beautiful soul. 😭💔#JusticeForJohnnyDepp https://t.co/G0Yf16IsFq — Christine (@Chocobotwinkie) February 6, 2020

Johnny Depp lost so much work when allegations about being an abuser came out.

Yet I just saw Amber Heard in a @Loreal commercial and she is the actual abuser.#JusticeForJohnnyDepp — Queen of the Hill (@bbbrigittte) February 6, 2020

Holy geez, I gotta get off here and get some things done today… hopefully when I return this will be beyond 200,000. 🤞🤞🤞 🎶"Just keep signing…just keep signing" 🎶. #JusticeForJohnnyDepp https://t.co/GI0n8jxkb5 — Candi (@CandiB313) February 6, 2020

I'm so proud of this guy. ⤵️ After all he endured, with the whole world turned against him with torches and forks, he resisted with a force that I had never seen in anyone. I am proud of him and I also love him with all my strength! 💙💫#JusticeForJohnnyDepp https://t.co/b7TGICHNd2 — 🍩🍩M.G. Donut ⚔ Soldier of Johnny Depp 🛡⚖❄☃🥶 (@mg_violette) February 6, 2020

Pirates Of The Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales Gallery 1 of 15

Click to skip



























MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

As you can see, one of the things fans are asking for is for Heard to be removed from the various sponsorship deals she has and even be fired from some high profile upcoming movies, like Aquaman 2. Whether any of these companies will actually listen to the internet and cut ties with the actress, that we don’t yet know. But with the public opinion on her changing quite rapidly and more and more people taking Depp’s side, it’ll be interesting to see how things ultimately play out here.

After all, we imagine this legal tussle is far from over and though that aforementioned audio tape certainly doesn’t bode well for Amber Heard, we’ll reserve judgement until all the evidence comes to light and we can form a better picture of just what went on during her tumultuous marriage to Johnny Depp.