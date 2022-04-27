Fans Celebrate the Touching 'Avengers: Endgame' Post-Credits Scene

MCU fans have come together to celebrate the touching tribute to the original six Avengers in the 'Endgame' post-credits scene.

To this day, Avengers: Endgame remains the only MCU movie to not include a post-credits scene. What the final movie in the Infinity Saga does include, however, is a touching tribute to the original six Avengers and the actors who portrayed them, showing glimpses of each and writing them off with their signatures as Alan Silvestri’s iconic motif takes over and heralds the definitive end of an era.

Now, with Marvel fans recently celebrating the movie’s third anniversary, a thread has been picking up the heat on Reddit, reminding folks that rather than set up their next movies with what could arguably go down as the most-watched post-credits scene of all time, Kevin Feige opted instead to give fans “a chance to properly say goodbye.”

A lot of fans understandably agree with this sentiment, and many apparently still get goosebumps when they watch the credits sequence.

Of course, besides its nostalgic value, the post-credits tribute is also very well made, building up towards the perfect mix of emotions and music as Robert Downey Jr.’s name comes up as the last of the original six.

For some folks, it’s the clanging sound of Tony making his first armor in Iron Man, the movie that started this whole journey.

Given how Avengers: Endgame concluded everything on a satisfying note and kept that up until the very last moment, fans will always have this experience to lean back on in the event that Phase Four and beyond fail to live up to expectations.

Avengers: Endgame does such a great job, in fact, that some people are of the controversial opinion that the MCU should have just ended with that movie.

As for whether Marvel Studios can recreate the hype we felt for the last Avengers film, though we’re cautiously optimistic, we suppose that’s a question only time can answer.