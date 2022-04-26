MCU fans celebrate 3rd anniversary of ‘Avengers: Endgame’

Fans around the world pay tribute to the incredible 'Avengers: Endgame' on the third anniversary of its release.

Today marks the third anniversary of the domestic release of Avengers: Endgame. The conclusion to more than a decade of MCU storytelling brought in practically every major hero for a time traveling caper, as Earth’s Mightiest Heroes pulled together to reverse Thanos’ snap that ended Infinity War.

Directors Anthony and Joe Russo smashed it out of the park, with even the most skeptical critics left impressed, and it demolished multiple box office records to end up as the highest-grossing title in cinema history (though Avatar would later steal back its crown in 2021).

Fans are paying tribute to the movie on social media, and many are noting that 2019 now feels like a lifetime ago given all that’s happened in the world since.

3 yrs ago I was in college, went to #AvengersEndgame with my friends at midnight. Without covid and lockdown, we just do whatever we want. Midnight movie was a frequent thing. Really miss u guys and our old days❤️‍🔥 pic.twitter.com/MZ7Nd4CQT5 — samanthayj_ (@samanthayj_) April 24, 2022

Imagine if Covid hit right before #AvengersEndgame and it caused a theatrical delay almost as long as the actual Thanos snap, would’ve been wild — Chargers Aaron ⚡️🙌⚡️ (@Chargers_Aaron) April 25, 2022

Others are celebrating their favorite moments from the movie:

#AvengersEndgame 3 years ago this was the day to recreate history pic.twitter.com/biMldr2P8t — Lithish (@LithishS007) April 26, 2022

Three years of #AvengersEndgame

The best theatrical experience 🥺🔥 pic.twitter.com/uxhvQFLEht — A N K I T (@Ankitaker) April 26, 2022

And others memorializing Robert Downey Jr’s finale as Tony Stark:

I thank to my three years ago self for this. Otherwise my expression would not be as genuine.



My sister and I during the movie after Tony Stark died:



My sister: Are you crying?



Me: No… is my asthma…#avengersendgame pic.twitter.com/NfJg0IwuU9 — △⃘⃒ゴンザレス ヴェイザガ アルフレド (@amaru_alfredo) April 26, 2022

Remembering Tony Stark on his 3rd death anniversary 🥺🌸#AvengersEndgame — Himansu sekhar rout (@himansu_hsr) April 26, 2022

It's not the goodbye that hurts, but the flashbacks that follow. 😔🥺



It's been three years that Tony Stark has left us forever. He is the Heart and Godfather of MCU. 😭😢



We love you 3000 ❤#TonyStark #AvengersEndgame#Avengers #AvengersCampus#MarvelStudios #Marvel #MCU pic.twitter.com/nA9chYrCLi — Eeshan Khan (@EeshanKhan21) April 26, 2022

At the time, many argued that Endgame was so successful as a finale that the MCU should stop there and end on a high. For a while they almost got their wish: Spider-Man: No Way Home landed in theaters later that summer, before COVID hit and threw a spanner into Marvel Studios’ release plans.

Three years later and the long-running series is back on its feet, and after hits like Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Eternals, Black Widow, and Spider-Man: No Way Home, there’s clearly a lot of gas still left in the cinematic universe’s tank.