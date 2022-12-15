Home / movies

Fans fear DCU will face cancellations as bad as HBO Max after James Gunn drops ‘Superman’ news

The Justice League
Image via Warner Bros.
Review of:
Reviewed by: David James
Rating:
No Rating
On December 15, 2022
Last modified:December 15, 2022

Summary:

More Details

James Gunn was always going to radically transform the DCU, but most fans were hoping the changes would be for the better. His tenure as Warner Bros.’ answer to Kevin Feige got off to a terrible start yesterday when he confirmed that Henry Cavill won’t be returning as Superman. It was only in October that Cavill confirmed he was returning amidst a blaze of publicity. Now, in a situation that’ll be sadly familiar to longtime DC fans, the brakes have been slammed on and we’re making a U-turn.

With this looking like the final nail hammered into the coffin of the SnyderVerse, many fans are wondering what’s the point of seeing upcoming “DCEU” films like Shazam! Fury of the Gods, The Flash, and Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom when all signs point to a massive continuity reset coming very soon. Warner Bros. has a reputation for cancelling almost-complete projects after Batgirl, so could this happen here?

If the DCEU/DCU is being dropped completely, with Cavill officially not returning as Superman, how in the hell do they expect to sell tickets to The Flash, Shazam 2, and Aquaman 2? from comicbookmovies

It’s a fair question, though the most sensible answer is that the vast majority of audiences don’t care about backstage wrangling and continuity issues:

Comment from discussion chickennuggetarian’s comment from discussion "If the DCEU/DCU is being dropped completely, with Cavill officially not returning as Superman, how in the hell do they expect to sell tickets to The Flash, Shazam 2, and Aquaman 2?".

The counterpoint is that a long-running MCU-style story keeps audiences invested in the long-term, and knowing they can have the rug pulled out from under them at any time hurts that:

Comment from discussion True_Leadership_2362’s comment from discussion "If the DCEU/DCU is being dropped completely, with Cavill officially not returning as Superman, how in the hell do they expect to sell tickets to The Flash, Shazam 2, and Aquaman 2?".

Are these movies now just tax write-offs?

Comment from discussion Baramos_’s comment from discussion "If the DCEU/DCU is being dropped completely, with Cavill officially not returning as Superman, how in the hell do they expect to sell tickets to The Flash, Shazam 2, and Aquaman 2?".

Even diehard DC fans are feeling deflated:

Comment from discussion SuperFanboysTV’s comment from discussion "If the DCEU/DCU is being dropped completely, with Cavill officially not returning as Superman, how in the hell do they expect to sell tickets to The Flash, Shazam 2, and Aquaman 2?".

Where we go from here is anyone’s guess, but all signs point to Gunn clearing house over at Warner Bros. Wonder Woman 3 hit the skids, Jason Momoa is reportedly being recast as Lobo, and the status of The Flash remains unknown.

One thing’s for sure: with this move, James Gunn has generated a lot of bad blood from fans, and that trust is going to take a long time to rebuild.