Fans Freak Out Over Jason Momoa’s Potential COVID-19 Diagnosis & Aquaman 2 Delays
News broke yesterday that Jason Momoa is currently quarantining after a positive COVID-19 diagnosis according to an insider at The Sun. As it seems that filming on Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom has been suspended indefinitely after the announcement, many fans have been sharing their concerns about the beloved actor as well as worries on how far back this may delay the anticipated sequel.
Many are now speculating this will somehow move the film’s release back to 2023 in a post on /r/DC_Cinematic where fans have been sharing their thoughts on the matter alongside well-wishes for Momoa.
Many on Twitter were also shocked by the news, worried about their favorite actor.
Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is currently set to release on December 12, 2022. There is no official word yet from Warner Bros. on Momoa’s condition or if the film will face any major delays.