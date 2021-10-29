Fans Freak Out Over Jason Momoa’s Potential COVID-19 Diagnosis & Aquaman 2 Delays

News broke yesterday that Jason Momoa is currently quarantining after a positive COVID-19 diagnosis according to an insider at The Sun. As it seems that filming on Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom has been suspended indefinitely after the announcement, many fans have been sharing their concerns about the beloved actor as well as worries on how far back this may delay the anticipated sequel.

Many are now speculating this will somehow move the film’s release back to 2023 in a post on /r/DC_Cinematic where fans have been sharing their thoughts on the matter alongside well-wishes for Momoa.

Many on Twitter were also shocked by the news, worried about their favorite actor.

Man this sucks.



I hope Jason gets better. — Sharon ⚡ (@Sharito742) October 28, 2021

Though some of their affection was a bit too intense…

Jason Mamoa has tested positive for Covid. I’m a full on lesbian but if anything happens to him I’m gonna put a hurt on to the person who infected him! pic.twitter.com/h2fX5GqESY — Mary Kaye Baker (@mkbaker1971) October 29, 2021

And it seems we need to be ready in the unlikely event that some riots break out…

If Jason Mamoa dies from COVID we’re all rioting. — The Civil Savage (@islandpride808) October 28, 2021

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is currently set to release on December 12, 2022. There is no official word yet from Warner Bros. on Momoa’s condition or if the film will face any major delays.