Does that ‘Deadpool 3’ bombshell undercut one of the best superhero movies ever made?

A seemingly inconceivable cinematic feat was unveiled this morning, arguably up there with the likes of Tom Holland, Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield uniting in a single Spider-Man movie: Hugh Jackman is making a return in his landmark role as Wolverine for the first time since Logan, joining Ryan Reynolds for Deadpool 3.

It is undeniable that this is an exciting revelation, but of course, the news somewhat undercuts the impact and touching sendoff for Jackman’s character in Logan, seeing as he died and all. There was no ominous rumbling of the earth around his grave at the end or in a post-credits scene — Wolverine as we knew him was dead and gone.

Some fans on Twitter were quick to point out their disappointment with what today’s news has done to Logan’s legacy.

It's funny how Patrick Stewart and Hugh Jackman both said Logan would be the final time they'd play their characters, and then 5 years later Stewart showed up in a yellow hoverchair and Hugh will 99% be wearing the costume. Money really does talk. — TheBatstan (@TheBatstan) September 27, 2022

So I cried watching Logan for nothing….? https://t.co/FveVFWMPCy — HOOD VOGUE is tired of poverty (@keyon) September 27, 2022

But it seems there was a much larger and more vocal camp which was completely absorbed by the hype, like most of us are, and leapt to the defense of Jackman donning his claws once more in 2024.

LOGAN BEING IN THE NEW DEADPOOL DOES NOT RUIN THE ENDING OF LOGAN! FOXVERSE AND MCU ARE COMPLETELY DIFFERENT STORYLINES. LOGAN IS STILL DEAD — Kallista ⚢ (@kalliclawz) September 27, 2022

Y'all gotta use y'all's common sense here which is hard for some of you but still. Logan's Wolverine is dead and the one we see in Deadpool 3 is a varient — T'Challa Stan (@KhameekJ03) September 27, 2022

Most of the arguments made for why fans are welcoming Jackman’s return essentially boil down to the 20th Century X-Men films not existing in the same continuity as the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and that Logan will likely be a variant of some sort in Deadpool 3, and by that logic, Logan’s legacy is preserved.

Of course, this is a bit of a messy reconciliation considering the first two Deadpool films didn’t exist in the MCU continuity either, and that as an earlier Tweet mentioned, Patrick Stewart reprised his role as Professor X, but if Deadpool is known for anything besides being foul-mouthed and violent, it’s breaking the fourth wall.

This fan says you better believe the merc with a mouth will likely spell this kerfuffle out to the audience directly, and likely condescendingly.

You better believe Deadpool knows Logan was supposed to be Hugh Jackman’s last Wolverine movie! And he’ll let you know! Ha ha — Matt Patches (@misterpatches) September 27, 2022

Finally, this Tweet seems to capture the excitement and giddiness of the Reynolds-Jackman bromance finally moving on to the silver screen, over a decade after their last in-role meetings in the mess that was X-Men Origins: Wolverine. We don’t care – we’re just hyped.

To everyone complaining about Deadpool 3 possibly ruining Logan’s ending, and this is coming from a person who cried like a fuckin toddler at Logan and ranks it among his 5 favourite movies ever, SHUT UP I DONT FUCKIN CARE — SeSe7enEn 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@en_se7en) September 27, 2022

The huge news broke on Ryan Reynolds’ Twitter, in a video of Ryan unpacking his supposed writer’s block for the threequel. Jackman is seen walking by in the background of the video, at which point Reynolds asks if he will reprise his role, with a short, nonchalant; “Yeah. Sure Ryan.”

Hard keeping my mouth sewn shut about this one. ⚔️ pic.twitter.com/OdV7JmAkEu — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) September 27, 2022

The two juggernauts will reunite when Deadpool 3 hits cinemas on Sep. 6, 2024.