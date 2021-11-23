Fans go wild at the idea of Keanu Reeves playing Ghost Rider and he seems down
The speculation about whether beloved actor Keanu Reeves is going to play MCU’s Ghost Rider in an upcoming movie hit a fever pitch today when the actor himself joined in on the will he, won’t he?
Reeves appeared on Esquire’s Explain This and was asked about potential involvement in the MCU.
“Isn’t it bigger than a universe. It’s almost like a Multiverse. It’s a Marvel-verse. You know, it would be an honor. There’s some really amazing directors and visionaries. They’re doing something no one’s really ever done. It’s special in that sense in terms of the scale, the ambition, the production, so it would be cool to be a part of that.”
Pretty slick “multiverse” drop there. Reeves definitely knows what he’s doing.
Take a look at the whole exchange below.
While Reeves has been rumored to be attached to a number of Marvel movies, it’s the idea of him playing Ghost Rider that really has fans in a tizzy.
They are on board, to say the least.
Pretty good casting idea right here.
Listen up Marvel!
This would indeed be mind blowing.
Old West Ghost Rider Keanu?
Here’s something: Keanu Reeves actually owns his own motorcycle company called ARCH Motorcycle. Can’t hurt his chances.
Someone bookmark this.
To be fair, not everyone is on board.
This person wants everyone to remember Nic Cage’s singular take on the role. How could we forget?
Cage fans unite.
Still, with fan art like this, it’s difficult not to see it and want to believe it.
Despite all the speculation, there’s a pretty good chance we’ll see Keanu Reeves in an MCU movie fairly soon. The question is what will that role he’ll tackle.
Do you want to see Reeves as Ghost Rider? Would he crush the role or is he too old? Let us know in the comments.