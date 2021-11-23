The speculation about whether beloved actor Keanu Reeves is going to play MCU’s Ghost Rider in an upcoming movie hit a fever pitch today when the actor himself joined in on the will he, won’t he?

Reeves appeared on Esquire’s Explain This and was asked about potential involvement in the MCU.

“Isn’t it bigger than a universe. It’s almost like a Multiverse. It’s a Marvel-verse. You know, it would be an honor. There’s some really amazing directors and visionaries. They’re doing something no one’s really ever done. It’s special in that sense in terms of the scale, the ambition, the production, so it would be cool to be a part of that.”

Pretty slick “multiverse” drop there. Reeves definitely knows what he’s doing.

Take a look at the whole exchange below.

While Reeves has been rumored to be attached to a number of Marvel movies, it’s the idea of him playing Ghost Rider that really has fans in a tizzy.

They are on board, to say the least.

MANIFESTING KEANU REEVES IN THE MCU AS JOHNNY BLAZE/GHOST RIDER pic.twitter.com/DgPN7x3t40 — viv🌹check pinned📌 (@crimsonvmpire) November 23, 2021

Pretty good casting idea right here.

Imagine …

Keanu Reeves and Norman Reedus for MCU's Ghost Rider … pic.twitter.com/3o3GQ6juWc — Alireza T (@at7tweets) November 22, 2021

Listen up Marvel!

Keanu Reeves Ghost Rider @MarvelStudios



Please and thank you! — Skyler Shuler (@SkylerShuler) November 22, 2021

This would indeed be mind blowing.

A movie with Mahershala Ali Blade, Oscar Isaac Moon Knight, Keanu Reeves Ghost Rider and Gael Garcia Bernal as Werewolf By Night is gonna be a banger. pic.twitter.com/yJXHj1T4Be — EMPEROR BOSS (@GodEmperorBoss) November 22, 2021

Old West Ghost Rider Keanu?

@ComicReliefPodc Keanu Reeves. Ghost Rider…not the GH we know these days, the mysterious western hero, Ghost Rider. pic.twitter.com/O9jkCdDaCI — J.Wind (@Hotvle) November 22, 2021

Here’s something: Keanu Reeves actually owns his own motorcycle company called ARCH Motorcycle. Can’t hurt his chances.

Keanu has his own motorcycle company so this would make sense! I’d love to see him as Ghost Rider! #Marvel https://t.co/7EakcQrgLy — Curtis (@CurtisKay6) November 22, 2021

Someone bookmark this.

If they ever cast Keanu Reeves as Ghost Rider I'll legally change my name to McShnee — McShnee (@McShnee1) November 23, 2021

To be fair, not everyone is on board.

It would be badass but the only issue is his age. I know Keanu looks great and is in great physical shape but he's still 57. A Ghost Rider solo project likely wouldn't be greenlight for another few years so they'd be starting off with a 60+ year old Keanu. — Jamie (@JamJamGaGa) November 23, 2021

This person wants everyone to remember Nic Cage’s singular take on the role. How could we forget?

Is everyone saying Ghost Rider just forgetting that the MCU already has a perfect Ghost Rider? https://t.co/O2ncmMvokI pic.twitter.com/FRiVtJJDap — ThatOneDCNerd (@ThatOneDCNerd1) November 23, 2021

Cage fans unite.

Nicholas Cage is the best Ghost Rider 💀🔥 pic.twitter.com/SodeTysM7s — iZombieCat (@immaZombieCat) November 21, 2021

Still, with fan art like this, it’s difficult not to see it and want to believe it.

Hollywood Star #KeanuReeves says it would be an honour to be part of #MCU and that MCU has some really amazing directors and visionaries, and they're doing something that no one's really ever done,



Whom do you guys think he can play? He'd be perfect as #GhostRider. 👀 pic.twitter.com/MQK6iQjQgc — Marvel Stans Telugu 🕷️ (@Marvel_Stans) November 22, 2021

Despite all the speculation, there’s a pretty good chance we’ll see Keanu Reeves in an MCU movie fairly soon. The question is what will that role he’ll tackle.

Do you want to see Reeves as Ghost Rider? Would he crush the role or is he too old? Let us know in the comments.