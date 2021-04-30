Star Wars Fans Not Happy About The Mandalorian And Sequel Trilogy Being Snubbed On New Poster

The Star Wars fanbase has become an increasingly prickly bunch over the past few years, which is to be expected when the last three feature films haven’t really been up to the franchise’s usual standards for a number of reasons. Rian Johnson’s The Last Jedi split opinion straight down the middle, and there are evidently a lot of people that still haven’t been able to reconcile their differences with it.

Meanwhile, Solo bombed at the box office to become the lowest-grossing live-action installment yet, only to instantly find new life as a cult favorite as a sequel campaign launched a little too late, seeing as further adventures would have been a certainty had more people actually turned up to see it on the big screen.

As for The Rise of Skywalker, let’s just say it left large swathes of the fandom feeling underwhelmed, but so far Disney Plus has yet to put a foot wrong with The Mandalorian. However, Star Wars Day is nearly upon us and Lucasfilm recently released a new poster to mark the upcoming celebration, which didn’t feature any Sequel Trilogy characters or Mando-related faces. Obviously, social media had a lot to say on the matter, and you can check out some of the reactions below.

Along with forgetting the Sequels, you forgot Mandalorian, and even a bit of the Prequels too. Just saying guys, would it have really hurt to squeeze Padme, Dooku, and Grievous in here? — treystar679 (@treystar679) April 29, 2021

At least at SWCC they didn’t forget the sequels. pic.twitter.com/kTkZYkU1BS — AJLynne 〽️🦋 (@umswfan) April 29, 2021

Where mando tho? Bad Batch is on there😂 — ♦️kidEmperors #HunterGang♦️ (@braydenator1) April 29, 2021

Damn Star Wars, You’re missing Kenobi, the cast of the Sequels, Mando, Grogu, Cal, and a ton more… kinda sus 😳😳 — dc (@D_Crecelius) April 29, 2021

No Mando, no sequels? No thank you. — Craig (@xwingxing) April 29, 2021

Sucks that the sequels aren’t represented, but damn, I love seeing Ventress in this poster! Absolutely underrated character — Zedbra (@TheRealZebraa) April 29, 2021

We can always count Chewbacca, R2 and 3PO as sequel characters 😂 — Hilary ♡ #JusticeForJohnnyDepp (@deppmcgregorluv) April 29, 2021

Everyone complaining about the sequel characters but I’m all like “WHERE THE HELL ARE THE MANDO CHARACTERS?” 😂 — Vital Mode (@vitalmodemusic) April 30, 2021

Needs more PT and ST characters but beautiful art beyond that — Taha Ramen 💛❤💙 (@Blue_GangstaYT) April 30, 2021

At the end of the day, we’re talking about a poster, so it’s nothing to get bent out of shape over, unless of course it was just a one-sheet bearing Kathleen Kennedy’s face and that’s it, which would definitely piss off a lot of fans. On the plus side, Star Wars Day this year brings the premiere of The Bad Batch on Disney Plus, providing the first fix of brand new content since The Mandalorian‘s explosive season 2 finale.