Following the announcement about and first look at Netflix’s upcoming Texas Chainsaw Massacre, a direct sequel of the Tobe Hooper-helmed 1974 classic that will see the return of Leatherface set 50 years after the events of the original, fans are having a decidedly mixed reaction to the few images and details that have been teased so far.

The sneak peek was shared on the Netflix Geeked official Twitter account Friday, immediately spurring “Leatherface” to trend on the social media site⏤unsurprising since fans of the franchise haven’t seen a fresh installment since 2017’s prequel Leatherface, which was largely disappointing to audiences and critics alike.

The new images stand firmly in the realm of “tease,” however, with the first only showing the bloodthirsty villain cast in shadow in a darkened alley and the second image being of the protagonist, Nell Hudson’s Melody, and other supporting characters. We’ve collected the images for you here to see for yourself.

Stills from Netflix's new 'Texas Chainsaw Massacre' 1 of 3

Click to skip



MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

For one Twitter user, the film’s casting choice taps directly into that ineffable sheen many titles on Netflix seem to share.

cast for the new leatherface film is looking very… netflix. pic.twitter.com/AGIJmAd03v — the vampira show 🕸 (@horrorsthetics) December 3, 2021

Another Twitter user seemed to just be annoyed at the lack of detail we’re getting on the iconic villain.

It’s been a year since they finished shooting the new Texas Chainsaw Massacre film and we finally have the first shot of Leatherface



…’s silhouette. pic.twitter.com/l2yIjJ7Ik2 — 𝓓𝖔𝖈𝖙𝖔𝖗 𝓦𝖔𝖑𝖋𝖚𝖑𝖆🎄 (@DoctorWolfula) December 3, 2021

That same user went on to apparently roast the streaming service for its somewhat Hot Topic-looking villain designs of previous Netflix originals, such as their often critically-maligned live-action anime adaptations (see: Death Note‘s Ryuk).

First look at Leatherface in Texas Chainsaw Massacre (2022) pic.twitter.com/16CWll4ILc — 𝓓𝖔𝖈𝖙𝖔𝖗 𝓦𝖔𝖑𝖋𝖚𝖑𝖆🎄 (@DoctorWolfula) December 3, 2021

Others were simply baffled by the idea of Leatherface keeping it low-key and leading a regular life for decades.

Trying to imagine the Leatherface of the original going incognito and setting up a new life, getting groceries, paying rent, is a little difficult, but I’m cautiously optimistic nonetheless. https://t.co/zuSCRBz8VU — 🍂𝚃𝚛𝚎𝚟𝚘𝚛 𝙷𝚎𝚗𝚍𝚎𝚛𝚜𝚘𝚗🍂 (@slimyswampghost) December 3, 2021

With all that said, there were plenty of people who were obviously stoked about the idea of a brand new Texas Chainsaw movie, not least of all because director David Blue Garcia was born on the South Texas Border, according to his website.

In Alvarez We Trust!



The best part, the director, David Blue Garcia, was born on the South Texas border, so I feel like authenticity will be touched here.



I am so FUCKING hyped for this! Look at Leatherface, oh my god! pic.twitter.com/h7GMDIxNcF — Prince Jackson (@theheadknight) December 3, 2021

Netflix’s Texas Chainsaw Massacre is set to hit the streaming service on Feb. 18, 2022.