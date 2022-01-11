Fans hope Michael Keaton’s DC return leads to ‘Batman Beyond’

We’ve been hearing rumors for years that a live-action adaptation of Batman Beyond was in the works at Warner Bros., but it’s never even come close to becoming a reality.

Every so often, we’d hear tales of the project entering active development, with all sorts of names touted to play Terry McGinnis, but we’ve finally reached a stage where the futuristic spin on the Dark Knight appears closer than ever to actually happening, and it’s all thanks to the return of Michael Keaton’s Bruce Wayne.

The 70 year-old is the ideal age to play a retired Caped Crusader, and he’s clearly going to be hanging around the DCEU for a while after it was recently confirmed he’d be following up his hotly-anticipated return in The Flash with an appearance in HBO Max’s Batgirl.

As you can see from the reactions below, fingers are being crossed all over again that Batman Beyond is on the cusp of escaping from the realms of wishful thinking for the first time.

If they don't use Keaton Batman to make a batman beyond, huge missed opportunity — jacckco (@Tetsuo96865733) January 11, 2022

Whenever Warner Bros. really decides to get in their bag and give us a Batman Beyond live-action, PLEASE keep it out of the DCEU 😩 pic.twitter.com/z0gSxKcJOd — Joshua Chenault (@joshuachenault1) January 11, 2022

Oh I don't think they will do it.



But it's absolutely more likely Keaton is doing Batman Beyond Bruce Wayne then rehashing his 89-92 Batman so I don't get why everyone is so pissy about it saying he's too old to be Batman. — Gary (@JonGoodboy) January 11, 2022

I would say Timothée Chalamet as Batman Beyond and of course Keaton. Make it happen @wbpictures — Wyn_0 (@Wyn_01) January 11, 2022

Get Burton back for a live-action "Batman Beyond" movie! Keaton is clearly down. Cast Timothee as Terry McGinnis, hire Bruce Timm, Paul Dini and Alan Burnett to write the script. $1 billion guaranteed. https://t.co/KEycKEI49U — Drew Taylor (@DrewTailored) January 11, 2022

They couldve easily easily easily done a multiverse Batman beyond with keaton but instead they're wasting it on Batgirl??????



I'm completely dumbfounded by the stupidity of studio exec's.they do not care about this IP at all lol — Ndoeon7 (@Ndoneo7) January 11, 2022

They could have gave us a batman beyond movie with Keaton but WB said fuck that too — jubin ❓⭕❓❓ (@MarksofWoe) January 11, 2022

Batman beyond live action movie 👀 — Jo-nathan (@JohnnybfromTN) January 11, 2022

How tf do we still not have a Batman beyond movie?



Utter bullshit. — Benji Gee (@TexMex_n_Sex) January 11, 2022

It’s almost too good an opportunity for the DCEU to pass up, with the multiversal narrative of The Flash set to change the complexion of the superhero series to a serious degree, and there’s no reason why Keaton couldn’t end up taking a protege under his wing that isn’t Leslie Grace’s Barbara Gordon.