Fans hope Michael Keaton’s DC return leads to ‘Batman Beyond’
We’ve been hearing rumors for years that a live-action adaptation of Batman Beyond was in the works at Warner Bros., but it’s never even come close to becoming a reality.
Every so often, we’d hear tales of the project entering active development, with all sorts of names touted to play Terry McGinnis, but we’ve finally reached a stage where the futuristic spin on the Dark Knight appears closer than ever to actually happening, and it’s all thanks to the return of Michael Keaton’s Bruce Wayne.
The 70 year-old is the ideal age to play a retired Caped Crusader, and he’s clearly going to be hanging around the DCEU for a while after it was recently confirmed he’d be following up his hotly-anticipated return in The Flash with an appearance in HBO Max’s Batgirl.
As you can see from the reactions below, fingers are being crossed all over again that Batman Beyond is on the cusp of escaping from the realms of wishful thinking for the first time.
It’s almost too good an opportunity for the DCEU to pass up, with the multiversal narrative of The Flash set to change the complexion of the superhero series to a serious degree, and there’s no reason why Keaton couldn’t end up taking a protege under his wing that isn’t Leslie Grace’s Barbara Gordon.