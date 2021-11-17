Fans love James Gunn’s new swag on set of ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’

We’re getting more glimpses of the behind-the-scenes production for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 from none other than writer-director James Gunn, whose social media accounts are a veritable smorgasbord of insider tidbits.

In the latest morsel, we see Gunn in an Instagram selfie on the eighth day of production for the film sporting a Star-Lord shirt from Johnny Cupcakes.

The Instagram account Johnny Cupcakes, which touts itself as the world’s first T-shirt bakery boasting themed limited tees that ship worldwide, reacted with praise at Gunn giving them a shout out.

“Great way to start the day! I know black is your color, but purple looks good on you! Thanks for the support brother! 🥂✨☠️🧁,” the company said.

Another fan was also blown away by Gunn’s swag, remarking “What a cool shirt! You look ready to make the best movie ever made ever.”

“PURPLE!!!! It’s FUN ‘being’ PURPLE!!! 💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜,” exclaimed another fan.

Even the artist Angela Bermúdez chimed in on Gunn’s style, stating simply: “Lovely.”

Hopping over to Reddit, where a screenshot of the post was gaining popularity on the MarvelStudios subreddit, some fans couldn’t help but notice that Gunn’s hair has changed drastically since the first Guardians of the Galaxy, transforming from a dark-haired director to more of a silver fox, if you will.

It was speculated by many that Gunn likely went gray years ago, but only recently stopped dyeing it.

It also opened up one fan’s imagination to potentially see Gunn portray the mad scientist grandpa Rick Sanchez from Rick and Morty, which would arguably be pretty awesome.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 hits theaters on May 5, 2023.