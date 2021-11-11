Fans Love Mark Ruffalo’s Sesame Street Throwback

Who better to teach the world a lesson about empathy than Hulk himself, Mark Ruffalo? We assume it must take a heavy dose of putting one’s self in another person’s shoes for Bruce Banner to keep the green giant at bay, aligning closely with the character’s focus on meditation and mindfulness so as not to spark the anger that triggers the beast.

On Sesame Street Day, Nov. 10, Ruffalo shared his lesson about “empathy” on the titular kids show, attempting to teach the orange puppet Murray Monster the meaning of the word and fans absolutely loved it.

Happy #SesameStreetDay! Even though it’s a throwback, this lesson never gets old. pic.twitter.com/cKBOyQV1nZ — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) November 10, 2021

It did not take long for people to make the Avengers to Sesame Street connection, with one fan sharing an image of The Cookie Monster done up like the Hulk and surrounded by fellow Muppet avengers.

Another fan was just aflutter with the wholesomeness of the post, apparently.

WHO GAVE YOU THE RIGHT TO STEAL MY HEART LIKE THAT??? pic.twitter.com/6mC5rmyO8a — H ✨ ⧗✇ (@marksababe) November 10, 2021

In fact, a preschool teacher said she uses the video to help teach children about empathy in her classes.

Thank you so much for doing this! I taught an empathy program to a group of preschoolers last year and we absolutely loved watching this video. Such a great learning opportunity for people of ALL ages ❤️ — Krista Murray (@kristamurray73) November 10, 2021

Some were warning the actor that the cuteness overload could make them “a puddle of my former self.”

Mark…just stop it…I am weak & merely flesh & blood.

If you have a video of you with Elmo please dont share it…it will just push me over the edge…I will become a puddle of my former self. — 🏳️‍🌈👬🌍🌹🦊🐻🦏Rosie 🦍🦧🐘🐝🌹🙏🏼👭⚖️ (@Rosicles) November 10, 2021

Another fan relayed how they also saw the clip being used in a classroom.

I actually saw this the other day- in a classroom used as a social emotional learning tool! Stands the test of time. Very cute — Lindsey Salinas (@lweeze4) November 10, 2021

Many agreed that the lesson of empathy is a powerful one for adults and kids alike.

That’s still such a great thing for kids, and it seems even more so adults to learn. Sesame Street is an awesome place — Tammy Scoggin (@TammyScoggin4) November 10, 2021

One fan even joked they were glad Ruffalo kept the green beast at bay by staying cool-headed.

Thank Jeebus you didn't get angry or #SesameStreetDay could have been a whole different anniversary…. — Brian: sonofyorky Kearney McCabe (@sonofyorky) November 10, 2021

Many said the clip, in which Ruffalo finally gets the lesson across to Murray by relaying a sad story about how he lost his Teddy Bear, is downright emotional.

Empathy is actually my favourite word. And… …Sesame Street was my childhood, and your my inspiration so seeing this all TOGEATHER is very emotional for me. — 🌹Demi_God🌹 (@1_DemiGod_1) November 10, 2021

Mark Ruffalo is a veritable fountain of wisdom, it seems, as the actor also recently shared a pretty neat date night idea.