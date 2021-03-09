The Internet Is Loving Wesley Snipes In Coming 2 America

Wesley Snipes might be best known for his work as an action hero, but he’s starred in more than a few comedies during the course of his 35-year career. While he’s largely tended to rely on his innate natural charisma and martial arts prowess, he’s a lot funnier in the right project than he often gets credit for.

The case in point is Prime Video’s Coming 2 America, which sees Eddie Murphy reprising all four roles he played in the 1988 original. While everyone knows that the leading man is no stranger to a comedy vehicle, many viewers have been surprised by the fact that Snipes has turned up and stolen the entire movie.

The 58 year-old portrays General Izzi, and after his memorable supporting role opposite Murphy in Netflix’s acclaimed comic drama Dolemite Is My Name, perhaps he’s set for a full blown reinvention in the latter stages of his career. Based on the social media reactions you can check out below, a lot of Coming 2 America fans certainly share the opinion that Snipes is the star of the show, and the man himself even chimed in to thank them for their support.

#Coming2America Wesley Snipes stole the show for me! Him and is Step Team. pic.twitter.com/ww2vmjm7VK — Ayokari Hoyes (@AyoSoJoyful) March 5, 2021

The best part of this movie is Wesley Snipes😭 This man funny #Coming2America — TheCakeDishPodcast (@DamnSheBADD__) March 6, 2021

Please cast Wesley Snipes in more everything. #Coming2America pic.twitter.com/jJgdF8GddO — Akeem Hands 2024 (America in Good Hands) (@AkeemHands) March 6, 2021

I’m going to make an entrance like Wesley Snipes from now on #Coming2America pic.twitter.com/B3wabUN8sX — Joslin Joseph (@JoslinKJoseph) March 6, 2021

You gotta see Coming2America if for no other reason.. It’s to see the return of ‘Sexual Chocolate’ My brothers @TracyMorgan and @wesleysnipes killed it.. https://t.co/zy9vfzXAuI — ICE T (@FINALLEVEL) March 6, 2021

I can’t explain how much fun we all had on set. We laughed and laughed then laughed some more. #Coming2America pic.twitter.com/BgL1OGgCoI — WS (@wesleysnipes) March 6, 2021

I am really happy you and the lady enjoyed the film 🙏🏿👑 https://t.co/7AVVZdNdsv — WS (@wesleysnipes) March 6, 2021

Coming to America 2 was actually very good. We loved it! Wesley Snipes killed his role 💀 — Kato (@PrinceKato) March 6, 2021

I really enjoyed Wesley Snipes' role.#Coming2America — Brown Lightning⚡️⚡️⚡️ (@thulagany0) March 6, 2021

Wesley Snipes nailed his role the most #ComingToAmerica2 — Becky with the dull, dry and damaged hair (@pfaReeSaw) March 6, 2021

I give a 10 for the casting especially Wesley Snipes in that comedic role and Dre from Power nice mix. — Claire. D (@Cleob100) March 6, 2021

#Coming2America employed/revived some of our most celebrated fictional characters from 30 years ago and that alone is noteworthy ❤️ @wesleysnipes really needs to be in more current black films because he is hilarious 🤣

We love you forever #EddieMurphy and #ArsenioHall ❤️❤️❤️ — Shakethia Arrington (@Muffinbaked1980) March 6, 2021

Wesley Snipes steals the show. https://t.co/SARcfMYxu4 — Step2TheBall ⚽️ Training (@Step2TheBall) March 6, 2021

For someone who was imprisoned for tax evasion a decade ago, a full-blown Wesley Snipes comeback would be quite the Hollywood resurrection story. While he’s still content to dwell in the VOD action realm, with more than a few projects in the works, after gaining strong notices for both Dolemite and Coming 2 America, his next outing opposite Kevin Hart in Netflix’s semi-autobiographical miniseries True Story could be yet another reminder that there are many more strings to Snipes’ bow than simply roundhouse kicking bad guys in the face.