The Internet Is Loving Wesley Snipes In Coming 2 America

Wesley Snipes might be best known for his work as an action hero, but he’s starred in more than a few comedies during the course of his 35-year career. While he’s largely tended to rely on his innate natural charisma and martial arts prowess, he’s a lot funnier in the right project than he often gets credit for.

The case in point is Prime Video’s Coming 2 America, which sees Eddie Murphy reprising all four roles he played in the 1988 original. While everyone knows that the leading man is no stranger to a comedy vehicle, many viewers have been surprised by the fact that Snipes has turned up and stolen the entire movie.

The 58 year-old portrays General Izzi, and after his memorable supporting role opposite Murphy in Netflix’s acclaimed comic drama Dolemite Is My Name, perhaps he’s set for a full blown reinvention in the latter stages of his career. Based on the social media reactions you can check out below, a lot of Coming 2 America fans certainly share the opinion that Snipes is the star of the show, and the man himself even chimed in to thank them for their support.

For someone who was imprisoned for tax evasion a decade ago, a full-blown Wesley Snipes comeback would be quite the Hollywood resurrection story. While he’s still content to dwell in the VOD action realm, with more than a few projects in the works, after gaining strong notices for both Dolemite and Coming 2 America, his next outing opposite Kevin Hart in Netflix’s semi-autobiographical miniseries True Story could be yet another reminder that there are many more strings to Snipes’ bow than simply roundhouse kicking bad guys in the face.

Source: MovieWeb

