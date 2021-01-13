The Internet’s Roasting Bruce Willis For Getting Kicked Out Of A Pharmacy After Refusing To Wear A Mask

Bruce Willis has been struggling to remain relevant for years now, with his only genuine box office hits of the last decade or so coming in A Good Day to Die Hard and Glass, both of which saw him returning to play familiar characters in sequels. Apart from that, the former A-lister can typically be found in bargain basement action thrillers that get dumped into an already overloaded VOD market.

The good news is that the Die Hard icon has found himself back in the headlines this week, but the bad news is that it’s for being asked to leave a pharmacy after refusing to wear a mask. In case you hadn’t noticed, the Coronavirus pandemic is still a very real threat with huge parts of the world tightening restrictions once more ten months after the first wave, but that clearly still isn’t enough to convince everyone to take the necessary precautions.

Unsurprisingly, as soon as the story started making the rounds on the internet, fans were quick to jump on it and make plenty of references to his most famous role, along with just generally roasting the actor, as you can see from the reactions below.

Well, he always did want to die hard. — Ninja MF Poet 🇺🇸💪🏽 (@njapoet) January 12, 2021

“He’d rather live free” 😂 — fomalicious (@fomalicious) January 12, 2021

Yippee-ki-yay, Wear a Mask, MF. — Ninja MF Poet 🇺🇸💪🏽 (@njapoet) January 12, 2021

Bruce Willis earlier that day… pic.twitter.com/qUzAQDHAtl — Minnie Plush (@PlushMinnie) January 12, 2021

ok – Die Hard is now NOT a XMas movie — Randy Weingard (@Tha_Randy_Man_) January 12, 2021

John McClane woulda wore a mask — Eric Gordon (@gordo89stx) January 12, 2021

Well there goes Die Hard… 12 Monkeys…. why Bruce why?! — Ghost of Tom Paine 🚩🏴 (@ghostoftompaine) January 12, 2021

Even though Bruce Willis is clearly sporting some neckwear that could easily be pulled up just a little bit to create a makeshift face covering, he didn’t seem to think it was worth the hassle. Then again, he’s a movie star with an estimated net worth of $250 million, so it isn’t as though he’ll be worrying about any potential healthcare bills in the worst case scenario.

Of course, the 65 year-old has gained a reputation as a somewhat prickly presence on set, and he probably just wandered into the next pharmacy down the street after initially being refused service at this one.