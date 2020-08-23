Home / movies

DC Fans Are Going Nuts For The New Wonder Woman 1984 Trailer

By 11 mins ago
x

DC’s FanDome event began in style with an all-star panel for Wonder Woman 1984. Director Patty Jenkins, Chris Pine, Kristen Wiig, Pedro Pascal and Wonder Woman herself, Gal Gadot, all appeared to discuss the upcoming movie. In addition, we got surprise appearances from tennis star Venus Williams and the iconic live-action Diana, Lynda Carter.

Of course, if things had gone to plan, Wonder Woman 1984 would be out on home release by now. It was once scheduled for November 1st, 2019 before being delayed half a year to June 5th, 2020. And then came an opponent Wonder Woman couldn’t lasso into submission: COVID-19. The delays caused by the pandemic have resulted in the film being pushed back further. It’s now supposedly coming out in October, but we’ll see if that sticks.

Despite the delays, fans are still extremely hyped for the sequel. The highlight of the panel was the awesome new trailer, showing off some intense action, solid jokes and our first good look at the transformed Cheetah. Social media seems to be digging it, and here’s a selection of the reactions:

New Wonder Woman 1984 Photos Show The Movie's Main Characters
1 of 16
  

Click to skip

  • MORE FROM THE WEB

Click to zoom 

That said, a number of people have pointed out that Cheetah looks suspiciously… jellicle. Given the terrible reputation of Cats, you can imagine Patty Jenkins’ reaction to realizing her villain shares an uncanny visual similarity to that film’s characters. Still, the short fight scene we get to see in the movie indicates that while they may resemble one another, at least Kristen Wiig isn’t likely to break into a cheesy song.

Let’s hope we get to see Wonder Woman 1984 sooner rather than later. Warner Bros. are adamant that it’ll hit theaters rather than premiere on VOD, but in this crazy, mixed-up year, who knows?

Tags:
Comment

MORE NEWS FROM THE WEB

All Posts
Loading more posts...