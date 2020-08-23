DC Fans Are Going Nuts For The New Wonder Woman 1984 Trailer

DC’s FanDome event began in style with an all-star panel for Wonder Woman 1984. Director Patty Jenkins, Chris Pine, Kristen Wiig, Pedro Pascal and Wonder Woman herself, Gal Gadot, all appeared to discuss the upcoming movie. In addition, we got surprise appearances from tennis star Venus Williams and the iconic live-action Diana, Lynda Carter.

Of course, if things had gone to plan, Wonder Woman 1984 would be out on home release by now. It was once scheduled for November 1st, 2019 before being delayed half a year to June 5th, 2020. And then came an opponent Wonder Woman couldn’t lasso into submission: COVID-19. The delays caused by the pandemic have resulted in the film being pushed back further. It’s now supposedly coming out in October, but we’ll see if that sticks.

Despite the delays, fans are still extremely hyped for the sequel. The highlight of the panel was the awesome new trailer, showing off some intense action, solid jokes and our first good look at the transformed Cheetah. Social media seems to be digging it, and here’s a selection of the reactions:

Diana using her lasso to swing form one lightning to another is a definition of badass. #WonderWoman1984 — 🐺🌿Clavicus Vile🐍🗡 (@InfiniteSadne12) August 22, 2020

JUST SAW THE NEW WONDER WOMAN TRAILER ON FANDOME —-IT WAS AWESOME 👏👏👏 🏆 LOOK FORWARD 😍👀! THE PANEL: WITH GAL, CHRIS PINE, PATTY JENKINS, PEDRO PASCAL 💙 WAS GREAT 🖌 CONTINUE WATCHING FANDOME 💛 — Joseph A M Simelis (@SimelisJ) August 22, 2020

WONDER WOMAN 1984 TRAILER IM EXCITED 😭😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/PRoC96lb3u — 𝓐𝓵𝔂𝓼𝓼𝓪💋💋𝕭𝖑𝖆𝖈𝖐 𝖑𝖎𝖛𝖊𝖘 𝖒𝖆𝖙𝖙𝖊𝖗 (@berryajs__12) August 22, 2020

New Wonder Woman 1984 Photos Show The Movie's Main Characters 1 of 16

Click to skip





























MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Wonder Woman trailer I’m going crazy!!! #DCFanDome — alexpulledup (@alexpulledup) August 22, 2020

NEW WONDERWOMAN TRAILER IS OUT!!! pic.twitter.com/6o0stngJLP — coochie 🌈 (@calleux_femme) August 22, 2020

That said, a number of people have pointed out that Cheetah looks suspiciously… jellicle. Given the terrible reputation of Cats, you can imagine Patty Jenkins’ reaction to realizing her villain shares an uncanny visual similarity to that film’s characters. Still, the short fight scene we get to see in the movie indicates that while they may resemble one another, at least Kristen Wiig isn’t likely to break into a cheesy song.

Let’s hope we get to see Wonder Woman 1984 sooner rather than later. Warner Bros. are adamant that it’ll hit theaters rather than premiere on VOD, but in this crazy, mixed-up year, who knows?