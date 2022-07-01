Fans offer their solutions on how to fix Hollywood’s many broken franchises

Don’t let the box office numbers fool you; even the most successful and reliably popular franchises in the industry could do with an update, a fresh coat of paint, or a brand new creative perspective. All you need to do is ask people for their opinions on the most recent batch of Star Wars films, the entirety of the DCEU, or the ongoing adventures of Transformers to find that out.

At the top of the pile, you could make the argument that the Marvel Cinematic Universe is leading the way in terms of consistently merging quality with quantity, while the last three installments of Tom Cruise’s Mission: Impossible each stand tall as one of the best big budget epics of the last decade and change.

There are countless brands and IPs that are well in need of rehabilitation, though, with film fans over on Reddit discussing how they would go about righting a series of wrongs. Unsurprisingly, after three failed reboots in the space of 10 years, Terminator comes up more often than not.

There’s cautious optimism surrounding John Wick director Chad Stahelski’s Highlander redux with Henry Cavill, because it’s a bout time the fantasy mythos was reinvented for the modern age, having been run well and truly into the ground through a succession of inferior offshoots.

Naturally, plenty of jokes are being thrown into the mix (an alarming number of which propose dog-related reboots), but based on the evidence we’ve seen over the years, absolutely none of the suggestions will be taken on board by anyone in Hollywood. That being said, it’s still fun to think about.