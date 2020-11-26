Johnny Depp Fans Are Outraged Over His Fantastic Beasts 3 Replacement

Fans and supporters of Johnny Depp have reacted with outrage over the controversial decision to recast his role of Gellert Grindelwald in Fantastic Beasts 3.

For folks not aware, Depp, having recently lost his libel case against ex-wife Amber Heard, revealed that he would no longer be playing the Dark Wizard in future installments of the spinoff Harry Potter series, following Warner Bros. request that he stand down. The shocking revelation came earlier this month in an open letter penned by the actor, in which he also confirmed plans to appeal the unfavorable ruling handed out by UK courts. Warner Bros., on the other hand, clearly eager to move on, broke the news yesterday that Hannibal and Casino Royale actor, Mads Mikkelsen, had been chosen to replace Depp as Grindelwald.

Unsurprisingly, social media has been ablaze with reactions to the announcement, many of which have outwardly condemned the recasting for reasons ranging from disrespectful to unfair and insulting.

See below for just a sample of the massive outcry…

Johnny Depp is the only Grindelwald we accept. #JusticeForJohnnyDepp pic.twitter.com/uG0bi3FNrF — carpe | JD IS INNOCENT (@silence_exile) November 25, 2020

Some fans, while wishing Mikkelsen the best of luck, stand firm in their decision not to watch.

Like Mads but, it shouldn't be necessary. — Everyone is created and should be treated equally! (@CourtneyM121987) November 25, 2020

Not watching — Cutwillrise (@Cutwillriseayer) November 25, 2020

Others outright refuse to see Grindelwald as being played by anyone other than Depp.

No fair!! #JohnnyDeppIsMyGrindelwald and THAT'S IT! Nobody Else! — Stephanie Brown (@Stephan76215148) November 25, 2020

As much as i like Madds as an actor. He should of stayed away from this. I just cannot bring myself to watch a movie where I enjoyed portrayal of a character, for it onky to change, because he was a victim of abuse. — Whimsical_Faerie (@Purple_Fae) November 25, 2020

The question that remains now, then, is whether the heat on Warner Bros. will fade and, for that matter, if the swap will truly have any lasting effect on the franchise’s box office performance going forward. At this point in time, it’s undoubtedly more likely that Covid-19 will have a larger impact on next year’s sequel, which is scheduled to arrive sometime in November. We’ll ultimately just have to wait and see what comes of the debacle but in the meantime, let us know whether you’ll be joining the boycott of Fantastic Beasts 3 (or whether you welcome Mikkelsen’s casting) in the usual place below!