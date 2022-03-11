Fans praise ‘Turning Red’ for telling funny, important coming-of-age tale

Disney and Pixar’s Turning Red dropped on Disney Plus today and fans are loving the new coming-of-age story with a twist. We all know how hard it is to go through those early teen years (all of them, in fact), but how much harder would that be if every time you got emotional, you turned into a giant red panda?

That’s what our protagonist Mei Lee (Rosalie Chiang) is dealing with in this funny, family-oriented film, as she traverses new feelings and emotions, ones that seem to pull her away from her mother’s smothering-love parenting style. Through the vehicle of the red panda, what Disney, Pixar, and director Domee Shi are actually exploring is a young girl dealing with hitting puberty and her changing body and hormones whilst growing up in an Asian-Canadian household.

Mei has been raised to respect her elders and obviously cares greatly for her mother, Ming (Sandra Oh), but she struggles to form an identity outside of what is expected of her ⏤ that is, until her panda transformations begin, cueing her rebellious teenage phase and the confusion of wanting to respect her family whilst finding her own identity.

This is the latest in a steady lineup of Disney films examining family relationships, with Coco and most recently Encanto being clear cases where the main conflict is found in a family dynamic rather than an external villain. Although Turning Red doesn’t seem to completely break new ground in that respect, the allusion to the once frowned-upon topic of female puberty and getting one’s period is certainly a new story for the giants of animated film.

It would seem that fans are very much resonating with this, as they’ve been taking to Twitter with their love for the film and thanking Shi for creating the story.

Absolutely loved #TurningRed. Watched it immediately at midnight instead of sleeping like I should have & I'm planning to watch it twice more today 😳 It's a great movie that most girls prob needed as a kid. It's just SO FUN & her friends are just the best. Wish I'd had them 🥺 — Aurae 💙💛 (@PricklypearCat) March 11, 2022

Many users have picked up on the film’s sense of nostalgia, likening its vibe to that of the ’90s.

#TurningRed is a shoutout to all the girls who grew up in the glorious 90s.



Those secret handwritten notes during class, Tamagotchis, CDs and posters of our boy band crushes were the epitome of this era 😎



Thank you for creating this masterpiece Domee Shi, you rock gurl!! pic.twitter.com/wjwjmDBKeI — Angel (@angel_donna) March 11, 2022

Others appreciated that the movie is just plain fun.

just saw Pixar’s #TurningRed and I loved it so much!!!



I haven’t had THIS MUCH FUN in an animated film since The Mitchells. Coming from Pixar, the animation and art style just felt so unique.



It’s funny & cute with a lot of great messages. I enjoyed it and it’s SO. MUCH. FUN!!! pic.twitter.com/m8d1gws2IS — lance armand saw THE BATMAN 🦇 (@sirlancelotttt) March 11, 2022

One user went as far as to claim that Turning Red is “the most original Pixar film in years.”

#TurningRed is hilarious and so sweet!!! The funniest and most original Pixar film in many years! Thank you Domee Shi, I hope you make more wonderful movies! — Alyson (@TerribleClaw) March 11, 2022

Perhaps most importantly, viewers of Chinese and Asian descent have largely felt that the film’s storyline, characters, and message deeply resonated.

Crying for how much I related as I am a daughter of Chinese family who ever hit puberty and think that go to concert will make me feel more like a women💀💀 and I swear my aunts are baddies like in the movie too!! #TurningRed — ⭐️ Y U Y U ⭐️ (@theee_moonnn) March 11, 2022

Just finished watching Turning Red with my daughter and we laughed and cried together. This reminded me so much of my childhood. 🥹 It shows the beauty of Toronto and Chinese culture. ❤️ Thank you Domee Shi for sharing it with the world. #TurningRed #DisneyPlus — Amanda (@Amandaloud_) March 11, 2022

The general consensus seems to be that fans can’t wait to see what director Shi does next.

#TurningRed is another strong hit from Pixar, cleverly used metaphors, strong characters and really captures what it feels like to grow up. There’s so much charm put into the film to the point where you can’t help but smile, looking forward to see what Domee Shi does next. pic.twitter.com/uuLFpgag6F — Jerome! (@JeromeM94Movies) March 11, 2022

And then there are those who quite simply found the film to be “perfect.”

#TurningRed meilin and her friends at 13, singing and dancing to songs, being super cringe.



me at 13: my friends and i learning kpop dances, obsessing over girl/boy groups while being super cringy weebs



its perfect… — 🍋 (@abbyandlemons) March 11, 2022

Turning Red is now streaming on Disney Plus, and if the fan reaction is any indication, it a film you’re likely going to love.