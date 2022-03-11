Fans praise ‘Turning Red’ for telling funny, important coming-of-age tale
Disney and Pixar’s Turning Red dropped on Disney Plus today and fans are loving the new coming-of-age story with a twist. We all know how hard it is to go through those early teen years (all of them, in fact), but how much harder would that be if every time you got emotional, you turned into a giant red panda?
That’s what our protagonist Mei Lee (Rosalie Chiang) is dealing with in this funny, family-oriented film, as she traverses new feelings and emotions, ones that seem to pull her away from her mother’s smothering-love parenting style. Through the vehicle of the red panda, what Disney, Pixar, and director Domee Shi are actually exploring is a young girl dealing with hitting puberty and her changing body and hormones whilst growing up in an Asian-Canadian household.
Mei has been raised to respect her elders and obviously cares greatly for her mother, Ming (Sandra Oh), but she struggles to form an identity outside of what is expected of her ⏤ that is, until her panda transformations begin, cueing her rebellious teenage phase and the confusion of wanting to respect her family whilst finding her own identity.
This is the latest in a steady lineup of Disney films examining family relationships, with Coco and most recently Encanto being clear cases where the main conflict is found in a family dynamic rather than an external villain. Although Turning Red doesn’t seem to completely break new ground in that respect, the allusion to the once frowned-upon topic of female puberty and getting one’s period is certainly a new story for the giants of animated film.
It would seem that fans are very much resonating with this, as they’ve been taking to Twitter with their love for the film and thanking Shi for creating the story.
Many users have picked up on the film’s sense of nostalgia, likening its vibe to that of the ’90s.
Others appreciated that the movie is just plain fun.
One user went as far as to claim that Turning Red is “the most original Pixar film in years.”
Perhaps most importantly, viewers of Chinese and Asian descent have largely felt that the film’s storyline, characters, and message deeply resonated.
The general consensus seems to be that fans can’t wait to see what director Shi does next.
And then there are those who quite simply found the film to be “perfect.”
Turning Red is now streaming on Disney Plus, and if the fan reaction is any indication, it a film you’re likely going to love.