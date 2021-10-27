Fans Rally Behind Shaun Of The Dead As One Of The Essential Horror Movies

Shaun of the Dead received a lot of love from fans on Twitter Wednesday when Netflix UK and Ireland’s official social media account asked fans which three horror movies they would keep out of a long list.

You can keep 3. pic.twitter.com/PdYhWD5W3m — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) October 27, 2021

Netflix explained in a subsequent Tweet that all the titles in their post were available on Netflix UK/IE, leading some to ridicule the collation as hardly definitive in terms of “all time best horror movies.”

It’s hardly a collection of classics is it? — Lee (@Fluffycarpet1) October 27, 2021

But as you can see in Twitter user @frazzlethom’s defense of the list, Shaun of the Dead is popping up regularly as many people’s desert island pick, driving a trend for the title on the social media platform.

For our money, we can firmly get behind Shaun of the Dead making the top three, as it’s not only a great mixture of genres and one of the best zombie movies ever made, it also represents perhaps the best ever film by director Edgar Wright even to this day.

Others had the same sentiment, evidently, whether their list was wall-to-wall horror-comedy or a mixture of serious and comedic horror films.

Shaun of the dead, Ghostbusters and Addams family https://t.co/lADtQbMwzn — 🌼🌭🛹💜💚Edeath (Edit) 👻🎃✊🏻✊🏼✊🏽✊🏾✊🏿 (@StarFlight4842_) October 27, 2021

Adam’s family

Shaun of the dead

Zodiac — Sam (@samedwardkemp) October 27, 2021

Shaun of the Dead, Shutter Island and American Psycho. — Emma Sheridan (@EmmaGB90) October 27, 2021

Ghostbusters

Shaun of the Dead

Scary movie https://t.co/srswYZzkDq — Mami Water no be Mami Milk Juggler (@FlowerElbows) October 27, 2021

Shutter Island, Seven and Shaun of the dead — JarlQuercus (@JarlQuercus) October 27, 2021

Shaun of the Dead star Simon Pegg even got in on the fun via the Twitter account that is moderated on the actor’s behalf, writing “I had to nip back to Twitter and check I wasn’t dead,” in response to the film trending.

And of course, many fans got behind other, non-Cornetto Trilogy spooky titles, which we can’t say are unfounded defenses, especially for Mike Flanagan’s chilling limited series Haunting on Hill House.

i don’t trust anyone that doesn’t say hill house pic.twitter.com/ZIL4rwW8go — cari ⚢ (@danieswade) October 27, 2021

Indeed, many of Flanagan’s works were lauded as fans’ top picks.

Does Shaun of the Dead make your desert island horror film list?