Simon Pegg Checks To See If He’s Dead As Shaun Of The Dead Trends

Simon Pegg has been in a lot of films — Ready Player One, Star Trek: Beyond, and Star Wars: The Force Awakens just to name a few — but none of his roles are quite as fondly remembered as the time he played Shaun in Shaun of the Dead. Especially with spooky season upon us, it’s no surprise people are going back and giving this zombie comedy classic another watch.

However, when an internet trend caused Shaun of the Dead to start trending over on Twitter, it looks like Pegg needed to make sure he wasn’t dead. Considering the movie is all about zombies, we can’t exactly blame him.

Apparently Shaun of the Dead is trending. I had to nip back to Twitter and check I wasn’t dead. — Pegg News (@simonpegg) October 27, 2021

A ton of fans took the time to share their appreciation for the film under his comedic post as unsurprisingly, many absolutely adore the film.

I met you 2 years ago today!! 🥺♥️ pic.twitter.com/btuj5ZclIV — Laura (@lc2907) October 27, 2021

Someone might have been ready to take Pegg out, just in case he really was a zombie…

You got red on you… — Vic Oreilly (@VicOreilly) October 27, 2021

One user even made some incredible fanart!

Just watched it with the kids for the first time! I had to draw this to commemorate the occasion. pic.twitter.com/NHrx3ju4Fk — Mike Schwartz (@MikeSchwartzArt) October 27, 2021

And of course, many wanted to meet Pegg in the one place anyone should go in a zombie apocalypse…

Thank goodness Simon! — NH gooner GoSOXs #LFG 🧩 #ForeverNE (@NH_Gooner) October 27, 2021

If you haven’t given Shaun of the Dead a special watch for Halloween, you can stream it now on Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, YouTube, and on many other VOD platforms.