Warning: this article contains spoilers for Peacemaker episode eight.

With a certain high profile cameo of some members of the Justice League hitting the DC Extended Universe Thursday, some fans of Ray Fisher’s Cyborg are disappointed his character did not make the cut.

The scene in question occurred in the season finale of Peacemaker when Superman, Wonder Woman, The Flash, and Aquaman showed up to support John Cena’s Peacemaker for the mysterious Project Butterfly mission, albeit too little, too late.

While Ezra Miller and Jason Mamoa both made appearances as The Flash and Aquaman, respectively, Superman and Wonder Woman only appeared in silhouette form. Completely absent from the lineup of heroes were Batman and Cyborg, played by Ben Affleck and Ray Fisher, respectively, in 2017’s Justice League and last year’s Zack Snyder redux of that film.

Fisher had a very public falling out with Warner Bros. after claiming Joss Whedon engaged in misconduct on the set of Justice League during reshoots. The actor alleges higher-ups had enabled the director’s behavior at DC. Specifically, Fisher stated he refused to be a part of the DCEU for any project overseen by studio boss Walter Hamada. Due to this ultimatum and Hamada’s continued employment at the studio, Fisher confirmed last year that WB removed him from the cast of The Flash, an end result that the actor said he strongly disagreed with.

In Feb. 2021, following a lengthy internal investigation of the Justice League reshoots, Fisher also demanded an apology from Hamada.

To some DC fans, omitting even the Cyborg character’s shadow from the scene seemed to add insult to injury.

WB wouldn't even put out a silhouette for Ray's Cyborg. It's fairly obvious that he's going to get completely erased both as a DCEU character and as a JL member in the Flash.



They'd rather do that than apologize and admit they had racists on the payroll. That's the sad reality. — Walt (@Uber_Kryptonian) February 17, 2022

So cyborg doesn’t even get a silhouette. We can’t use J Stewart bc of a show that is never being made and we cut Martian manhunter out as well. Hmmm makes you think. #IStandWithRayFisher #RestoretheSnyderVerse — Jacemandaspaceman69 (@Jacemandaspace2) February 17, 2022

If they're gonna bring in fake Supes and WW why not do the same to Batman and Cyborg ? https://t.co/aEYJvBwUYl — Monke | Jacky Week 🥲 (@RevivedMonke) February 17, 2022

Although some murmurs circulating in the Twittersphere were attempting to point fingers at director James Gunn for Cyborg’s omission from the Peacemaker episode, others were quick to defend the showrunner, pointing out how Gunn even said in a recent interview that the studio restricted him to use Batman or Cyborg.

Gunn litterlly said there reasons Cyborg and Batman werent there that he didint think he was allowed to get into.



Ya'll forget all about the Studio and Ray Fisher when you wanna trash directors. https://t.co/UEceaPKdcI — Hoppy (@Hoppymcfboi21) February 17, 2022

James Gunn is just a director he has no power in the world of studio executives. His hands are tied by what the studio does or does not want. While he has been given ample creative freedom he still has to get approval for everything so Cyborg and Batman's absence aren't his fault https://t.co/uwsK6lQjr6 — Ballin (@Ballin_Plays) February 17, 2022

Now y'all no damn well WB wouldn't allow James Gunn to use Cyborg or Batman — T'Challa Stan (@KhameekJ03) February 17, 2022

Another fan pointed to the long-standing DC canon that Victor Stone is associated with the Justice League and therefore should’ve been included in the cameo at least in silhouette form, such as is illustrated with Lee Thompson Young’s portrayal of Cyborg in the Superman TV show Smallville.

“Like it or not the character has a history with them,” wrote one Twitter user.

I remember Cyborg bantering Aquaman with fish jokes in the #Smallville episode Justice. He also bantered Cyborg back!



Like it or not the character has a history with them. pic.twitter.com/jCNlmktOsJ — Man of Steven S/ (@stebob1984) February 17, 2022

Another fan was mourning the trio of heroes from Zack Snyder’s Justice League that seem to be outcasts of the DCEU going forward, including not only Fisher’s Cyborg but Ben Affleck’s Batman and Henry Cavill’s Superman.

I miss Ray Fisher's Cyborg, Batfleck and Henry Cavill's Superman — Max The Terminator (@ITSSLADEWILSON) February 17, 2022

The Peacemaker omission was just one more reason one fan once again called for restoring the so-called “Snyderverse” within DC, in which Fisher’s Cyborg was the stand-out character in 2021’s Zack Snyder’s Justice League.

Who knows what the DCEU will have in store in the future. Things seem much brighter today than they did a few years ago now that we have Gunn’s excellent Peacemaker series and the long-awaited release of Zack Snyder’s Justice League last year. But we’re also sad to see Fisher and others making such an unceremonious departure from the franchise.