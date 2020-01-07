The Internet’s Freaking Out Over Jason Momoa Wearing Tank Top At Golden Globes

The Golden Globes is my favorite award show. Why? Because it’s one of the few shows where celebrities get to drink, eat and sit at tables. It’s more casual, more loose and as such, provides some fantastic entertainment.

And while many people watch to see who wins, what folks are wearing (or not wearing, in the case of Gwyneth Paltrow) or whatever it is Joaquin Phoenix was doing, my favorite part is whenever the camera cuts to the talent in their natural habitat.

For instance, while walking to the stage to accept his award for Succession, Brian Cox passed by Aquaman himself, Jason Momoa, who was sitting there wearing a black tank top, something only he can pull off. He was seen wearing a velvet suit jacket earlier, but he gave it to wife Lisa Bonet at some point during the ceremony and sported just the tank for a good chunk of the night.

And the internet certainly didn’t mind it. In fact, Twitter was quick to react to Aquaman showing off the guns at a glamorous awards show and below you can find just a sampling of what folks are saying:

Jason Momoa did the red carpet at the Golden Globes in his expensive suit then said fuck you all it’s hair up and tank top time and that is why he’ll always be my king pic.twitter.com/KkUdnLDBjO — JOE (@JXEKER) January 6, 2020

JASON MOMOA IS ALREADY STRIPPED DOWN TO A SLEEVELESS SHIRT. BLESS. #GoldenGlobes — Jamie Patton (@jamiesp) January 6, 2020

jason momoa is wearing a tank top to the golden globes we should all aspire to this level of nonchalance in 2020 pic.twitter.com/08ggCSMm6Z — m. h. murray (@yarrumhm) January 6, 2020

Dear Jason Momoa. I need to see you in that sleeveless shirt a bit closer to the camera. Thanks. #GoldenGlobes — Jennifer McClintock🚰💩♻️🐐 (@jeninthe405) January 6, 2020

Jason Momoa in the #GoldenGlobes ballroom in a tank top is my whole mood. — Elaine L. (@LaineyGossip) January 6, 2020

Is anyone else upset that Jason Momoa put the tux jacket back on and didn’t present in the bro tank top? #GoldenGlobes — Esther Ciammachilli (@EstherCinDC) January 6, 2020

Of course Jason Momoa's tank top made it to the #GoldenGlobes after party😂😂 (📸: Getty Images) pic.twitter.com/77rPHHPpSB — UPROXX (@UPROXX) January 6, 2020

Of course, this is just one of many, many great Golden Globe moments that we’ve had lately. How about the conspiracy theory that Leonardo DiCaprio was making fun of Lady Gaga after she won for American Horror Story: Hotel? Or that time when Ryan Reynolds and Andrew Garfield shared a kiss? Oh, and who can forget Will Ferrell and Kristen Wiig’s hilarious bit about explaining the best actress performances while the camera cuts to Tommy Lee Jones giving them the death stare.

All great, and this year was no exception, as Tom Hanks was having a hard time reacting to Ricky Gervais’ opening monologue, the cast of Succession won for best drama and in true Cousin Greg fashion, Nicholas Braun was not only awkward with their show winning, but he wasn’t even seated at their table (he was with the Chernoybl crowd). Not to mention the always slightly creepy Quentin Tarantino.

Honestly, the Oscars should take note. Forget the stuffy theater seating. Just have a big room with round tables and the booze flowing. It’s what we all want and it will make the telecast go much faster (especially for the actors). And more Jason Momoa, please.