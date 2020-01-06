The Internet’s Freaking Out Over Gwyneth Paltrow’s Naked Golden Globes Dress

Most Marvel fans will always know Gwyneth Paltrow as Pepper Potts. The Academy Award-winning actress has forever cemented her legacy in the minds of millions as the CEO of Stark Industries and the beautiful love interest of Tony Stark. No one was talking about that last night at the Golden Globes, though.

Instead, people were reacting to the superstar’s polarizing naked dress. While some thought that the 47-year-old looked stunning, others were completely repulsed. This isn’t the first time Paltrow has ruffled a few feathers, either.

She made headlines last year by completely forgetting that she starred in Spider-Man: Homecoming, thoroughly breaking Tom Holland’s heart in the process. It also slipped her mind that Samuel L. Jackson is in the MCU, despite the fact that he’s played Nick Fury for over a decade. Neither of these mistakes hurt as badly as Sebastian Stan having to introduce himself to the actress on three separate occasions, though. That one definitely has to sting a bit.

In any case, you can check out some choice Twitter reactions down below:

Gwyneth Paltrow… that dress… no honey. Just no. — Dr. Amber (@sciencechick1) January 6, 2020

Gwyneth Paltrow and her dress at the Golden Globes are you fucking kidding me😭 she is the most perfect woman to ever walk the planet — sarah k ⚯͛ (@sarahjarnot) January 6, 2020

I’m not fashion forward but Gwyneth Paltrow’s dress for the Golden Globes looked like that time my dog ate a pair of tights and we had to pull them out of his shit covered arse when they got stuck and those remains were turned into a dress. It was that bad — Deborah (@Nursiedeb) January 6, 2020

Gwyneth Paltrow's dress looks like a craft project gone wrong. — Mike (@Mike61614) January 6, 2020

Gwyneth Paltrow’s Golden Globes dress just booked an episode of Stargate from 1997! — Jordi Barnes (@JordiLikesLPs) January 6, 2020

Gwyneth Paltrow is trending and it's because shes wearing some dress at the Golden Globes and not because Goop was finally raided by the FDA. 2020 is turning out to be a real downer so far. — Kyle J (@CameraColossus) January 6, 2020

ok but gwyneth paltrow looked incredible in her golden globes dress and that woman is almost 50 — mish (@mooseshroom) January 6, 2020

if there is a worse dress at the #GoldenGlobes than Gwyneth

Paltrow’s I am very glad I haven’t seen it. It is hideous. Just hideous pic.twitter.com/Wj9ggi9B6S — FashionShark (@WTF_EEK) January 6, 2020

I hate to say this but #GwynethPaltrow what the hell are you wearing? That dress is hideous! I loved #JenniferAniston's dress!! 😍😍😍😍😍#GoldenGlobes psst Jen can I come to your party house, I hear you have lots of food. 🙂 https://t.co/71Sl54FkYr pic.twitter.com/05sqB7Dzmb — #BAM Broad Ass Marine (@ladyluvsfishin) January 6, 2020

What in the FUCK is that bathing suit mosquito net dress Gwyneth paltrow — Mary Kate Haug (@MarydidyouHo) January 6, 2020

Gwyneth Paltrow’s Golden Globes dress looked like Type 6 of the Bristol Stool Chart. — becki n (@drbecki_n) January 6, 2020

Gwyneth Paltrow’s dress is what I imagine a fart to look like — mollykulwin (@mollykulwin) January 6, 2020

Clearly, Paltrow is living in a world of her own and doesn’t care what people think since she so rarely seems to think about other people at all. This dress is just further proof of that. And even though she’s now retired from the MCU after appearing in seven flicks (some of which she can’t even remember), we hope that she can at least continue entertaining us with her mind-boggling looks and quotes.

Tell us, though, do you like Gwyneth Paltrow‘s Golden Globes dress, or are you one of the people who think it’s hideous? As always, be sure to sound off in the comments and let us know what you think!