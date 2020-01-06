Home / movies

The Internet’s Freaking Out Over Gwyneth Paltrow’s Naked Golden Globes Dress

Most Marvel fans will always know Gwyneth Paltrow as Pepper Potts. The Academy Award-winning actress has forever cemented her legacy in the minds of millions as the CEO of Stark Industries and the beautiful love interest of Tony Stark. No one was talking about that last night at the Golden Globes, though.

Instead, people were reacting to the superstar’s polarizing naked dress. While some thought that the 47-year-old looked stunning, others were completely repulsed. This isn’t the first time Paltrow has ruffled a few feathers, either.

She made headlines last year by completely forgetting that she starred in Spider-Man: Homecoming, thoroughly breaking Tom Holland’s heart in the process. It also slipped her mind that Samuel L. Jackson is in the MCU, despite the fact that he’s played Nick Fury for over a decade. Neither of these mistakes hurt as badly as Sebastian Stan having to introduce himself to the actress on three separate occasions, though. That one definitely has to sting a bit.

Clearly, Paltrow is living in a world of her own and doesn’t care what people think since she so rarely seems to think about other people at all. This dress is just further proof of that. And even though she’s now retired from the MCU after appearing in seven flicks (some of which she can’t even remember), we hope that she can at least continue entertaining us with her mind-boggling looks and quotes.

Tell us, though, do you like Gwyneth Paltrow‘s Golden Globes dress, or are you one of the people who think it’s hideous? As always, be sure to sound off in the comments and let us know what you think!

