Fans Are Loving The New Sonic The Hedgehog Trailer And Redesign

Everybody loves a good fan reaction. Reactions in general are that rawest of emotions that can sometimes say more about a film (or game, book, TV show, etc.) than a lengthy review can. So, it was only a matter of time before Sonic the Hedgehog fans took to the internet to voice their opinion on not only the official trailer, but on the new design as well.

Let’s just say this off the bat: it seems that the studio responsible for the film (as well as the initial cock ups that we’re all trying to forget about – sorry to bring it up again) have actually redeemed themselves, at least in the public’s eyes. The trailer was only released today, but fans are quick on the mark when it comes to their beloved franchises.

Twitter users have been filling up the #SonicMovie and #SonicTheHedgehog hashtags with positive remarks. “Okay, now we’re talking!” one person said. Some have expressed genuine thanks to the cast and crew for rectifying their error, too, while others just can’t help but compare the before and after look.

I kinda fucking love the new sonic trailer I ain't gonna lie to u #SonicMovie pic.twitter.com/PzTLLvJmZI — Fakemilia (@FakemiliaETH) November 12, 2019

In conclusion to my #SonicMovie posting, I'd say Sonic is now at the same level of Detective Pikachu in terms of love put into the design. All in all, I'm really satisfied with this new look, and am really looking forward to seeing it the film. pic.twitter.com/S1lLzV0nO3 — J🆄STLE🅼RES ✫彡 (@JustLemres) November 12, 2019

We’re really gonna have TWO dope live action video game movies??!!! This new Sonic design for the #SonicMovie looks SOOO good!! Great job to the team!! pic.twitter.com/5kbv7BBdl8 — Aero (@ActualAero) November 12, 2019

Mad props go to Paramount and the talented VFX artists for delaying the film to give us a way better Sonic design. Pushing back the release date, not putting pressure on the artists and actually fucking listening to people is way more important #SonicMovie pic.twitter.com/JCClETt3uZ — natasha 🚀 (@tasha_what) November 12, 2019

My thoughts on the new Sonic design #SonicMovie pic.twitter.com/OOR88SqZL4 — Sam's Procrastination Station (@SamsProStation) November 12, 2019

Miles fucking better, #SonicMovie I was Interested before the redesign cus it looks like Jim Carrey is gonna nail robotnik but this makes me want to go watch it even more now. Takes a lot of guts to do a redesign like this but it's the best call the filmmakers could have made. pic.twitter.com/LMTHibQXuC — Osbos (@0sbos) November 12, 2019

Ah, how far we’ve come. The trailer and updated design have obviously had a major affect on the community. Some are even getting involved and showcasing their own Sonic the Hedgehog (and co.) fan art. This is just such a 180 from the original look (again, sorry that we keep reminding you all), with people now actually looking forward to the movie. And no, we’re not concerned about the fact that Jim Carrey doesn’t wholly approve of the new design.

Thankfully, there isn’t long to wait now, as the pic will be with us this coming February. Until then, though, be sure to share your thoughts on the iconic character’s updated look in the comments section down below.