Home / movies

Fans Are Loving The New Sonic The Hedgehog Trailer And Redesign

By 1 hour ago
x

Everybody loves a good fan reaction. Reactions in general are that rawest of emotions that can sometimes say more about a film (or game, book, TV show, etc.) than a lengthy review can. So, it was only a matter of time before Sonic the Hedgehog fans took to the internet to voice their opinion on not only the official trailer, but on the new design as well.

Let’s just say this off the bat: it seems that the studio responsible for the film (as well as the initial cock ups that we’re all trying to forget about – sorry to bring it up again) have actually redeemed themselves, at least in the public’s eyes. The trailer was only released today, but fans are quick on the mark when it comes to their beloved franchises.

Twitter users have been filling up the #SonicMovie and #SonicTheHedgehog hashtags with positive remarks. “Okay, now we’re talking!” one person said. Some have expressed genuine thanks to the cast and crew for rectifying their error, too, while others just can’t help but compare the before and after look.

Here's Your Best Look Yet At Sonic The Hedgehog's Redesign
1 of 2
  

Click to skip

  • MORE FROM THE WEB

Click to zoom 

Ah, how far we’ve come. The trailer and updated design have obviously had a major affect on the community. Some are even getting involved and showcasing their own Sonic the Hedgehog (and co.) fan art. This is just such a 180 from the original look (again, sorry that we keep reminding you all), with people now actually looking forward to the movie. And no, we’re not concerned about the fact that Jim Carrey doesn’t wholly approve of the new design.

Thankfully, there isn’t long to wait now, as the pic will be with us this coming February. Until then, though, be sure to share your thoughts on the iconic character’s updated look in the comments section down below.

Tags:
Comment

MORE NEWS FROM THE WEB

All Posts
Loading more posts...