Fans reappraising Sam Raimi’s ‘Spider-Man 3’ on its 15th anniversary

Is 'Spider-Man 3' worthy of a second look now that 15 years have passed?

It’s been a huge week for Marvel Cinematic Universe milestones already, and it’s only Wednesday. So far, fans have celebrated 14 years since Iron Man arrived to change blockbuster cinema forever, 20 since Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man kicked off the superhero movie boom in earnest, and that’s without even bringing up the impending release of the filmmaker’s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on Friday.

Today brings yet another cause for reflection and rumination, with 15 years to the day having passed since one of the most polarizing comic book adaptations in history exploded into theaters. Raimi’s Spider-Man 3 was beset by studio interference, and you can still feel the regret in his voice when he discusses the conflicted trilogy-capper today, but social media is in a more forgiving mood.

As you can see from the reactions below, the internet is beginning to come around to the fact that Spider-Man 3 may not be as awful as its reputation would suggest, although it’s a million miles away from being one of the genre’s all-time greats.

This implies that Spider-Man 3 needs to be fixed 😤 https://t.co/DANvMtKbTu — Schaffrillas (@Schaffrillas) May 3, 2022

15 years Ago, Sam Raimi's Spider-Man 3 came out today on May 4th 2007!



The conclusion to this iconic Spider-Man trilogy may be messy and not as great as the other two films.



But Spider-Man 3 has some epic moments and meme worthy moments that still holds up! XD pic.twitter.com/3yedX5m7PR — Woody and Daffy Duck (Daniel) (@DaffyWoody) May 4, 2022

Can we PLEASE stop hating on Sam Raimi for making Spider-Man 3? Sony forced a lot of stuff on him for why the movie turned out the way it is. I will admit, the film wasn't perfect but it had the best action scenes out of the three that he directed. — Darin Trinidad (@DTrinidad) May 4, 2022

Also Since Spider-Man 3 came out 15 years ago today!

Now we can finally celebrate 15 years of The Iconic Emo Bully Maguire Dance Meme!



This meme is such a cultural legendary icon of itself for the past 15 years.



"NOW DIG ON THIS!"

"STILL GOT THE MOVES!" 😎 pic.twitter.com/SVxITOj1pi — Woody and Daffy Duck (Daniel) (@DaffyWoody) May 4, 2022

Not much. There were some deleted scenes I really like. Like when Harry decides to help Peter because he was looking at a photo of them. To Harry, whether Peter did kill his dad or not, they are still friends and has to forgive.



But yes, I love Spider-Man 3! https://t.co/RFONdWP6k5 pic.twitter.com/nl6dtl8uPb — Elephants Doing Crack (@ElephantDoCrack) May 4, 2022

Okay but is it better than Spider-Man 3 is the real question. https://t.co/saMV9bTPxr — Petrichor Facts (@lukas_copy_1) May 4, 2022

Everything else stays. Nightclub scene, dance scene, Topher Grace; everything else stays.



Spider-Man 3 is a fine movie, but I think those changes above make it to a GREAT movie. — 🦆 jon lewis 🦆 (@jonmoselewis) May 4, 2022

The entire Venom subplot could (and perhaps should) have been removed, and the sight of Tobey Maguire going emo and dancing in the streets remains cringy as all hell, but there’s plenty to love about the sprawling story. Everyone can agree that there’s far too much going on at any given time, but that doesn’t mean Spider-Man 3 should be instantly dismissed as a failure, but it would appear that the consensus is finally beginning to soften at long last.