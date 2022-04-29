Sam Raimi Says ‘Spider-Man 4’ Would Have Served as an Apology

With Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness gearing up to dominate at the box office in a few short weeks, director Sam Raimi is reflecting on his prior superhero experience with his memorable Spider-Man trilogy, the final part of which received less-than-favorable reviews upon release. Now, Raimi has revealed that Spider-Man 4 would have been a proper apology to fans after the trilogy’s messy conclusion.

While speaking to Total Film (via GamesRadar), the 62-year-old filmmaker admitted that he initially had a “big plan” to get the ball rolling on Spider-Man 4, but revealed that a rightful script wasn’t created in time for its release.

I messed up the third one a bit, Spider-Man 3. I had a big plan in my head to pay back the audience for that, with a great Spider-Man 4. But I couldn’t get the script good enough in the time I had before its release.

In that same interview, Raimi revealed that it was difficult for him to continue watching superhero movies after the conclusion of his Spider-Man trilogy. Nevertheless, he was “super impressed” by impactful MCU films like The Avengers and Iron Man — so much so that he has expressed an interest in reuniting with Tobey Maguire to create Spider-Man 4. And with Maguire’s surprise appearance in Spider-Man: No Way Home landing so well with audiences, perhaps the idea could actually work.

While eagle-eyed viewers await a possible Spider-Man 4 in the future, you can check out Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness in theaters on May 6.