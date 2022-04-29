 Sam Raimi Says ‘Spider-Man 4’ Would Have Served as an Apology
Sam Raimi says ‘Spider-Man 4’ would have served as an apology for how the original trilogy ended

Never say never, Sam.

With Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness gearing up to dominate at the box office in a few short weeks, director Sam Raimi is reflecting on his prior superhero experience with his memorable Spider-Man trilogy, the final part of which received less-than-favorable reviews upon release. Now, Raimi has revealed that Spider-Man 4 would have been a proper apology to fans after the trilogy’s messy conclusion.

While speaking to Total Film (via GamesRadar), the 62-year-old filmmaker admitted that he initially had a “big plan” to get the ball rolling on Spider-Man 4, but revealed that a rightful script wasn’t created in time for its release.

I messed up the third one a bit, Spider-Man 3. I had a big plan in my head to pay back the audience for that, with a great Spider-Man 4. But I couldn’t get the script good enough in the time I had before its release.

In that same interview, Raimi revealed that it was difficult for him to continue watching superhero movies after the conclusion of his Spider-Man trilogy. Nevertheless, he was “super impressed” by impactful MCU films like The Avengers and Iron Man — so much so that he has expressed an interest in reuniting with Tobey Maguire to create Spider-Man 4. And with Maguire’s surprise appearance in Spider-Man: No Way Home landing so well with audiences, perhaps the idea could actually work.

While eagle-eyed viewers await a possible Spider-Man 4 in the future, you can check out Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness in theaters on May 6.