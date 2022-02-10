It has just been announced that three veterans of the Jurassic franchise, Sam Neill, Jeff Goldblum, and Laura Dern, will return for Jurassic World: Dominion.

Jeff Goldblum will return to Jurassic World: Dominion as Ian Malcolm. Along with him, Laura Dern will reprise her role as Dr. Ellie Sattler, and Sam Neill as Alan Grant.

Twitter is ecstatic over this news. Jurassic World: Dominion has given everyone something to look forward to, and that has not gone unnoticed.

So excited for Jurassic World Dominion! Full of two of my favorite things, dinosaurs and Daddies 🥴 this tweet brought to you by Sam Neill, Jeff Goldlum, BD Wong, and though she’s no Daddy, fine AF and absolutely flawless Laura Dern — ᴮᴱKelly⁷ 🪐💜🐋🐙 (@Dear_Namjoonssi) February 10, 2022

Today is an exciting day for Jurassic fans, as February 10 is Laura Dern’s 55th birthday. Don’t forget to send your best wishes as the star celebrates.

A most happy birthday to dear @LauraDern, who you can see returning to her role as Dr. Ellie Sattler in our newly released trailer for JURASSIC WORLD DOMINION. See Laura back on the big screen, along w. her original JURASSIC PARK co-stars Sam Neill and Jeff Goldblum, June 10! pic.twitter.com/CMIP4dzz29 — Amblin (@amblin) February 10, 2022

Even those who weren’t fans of the previous film, Fallen Kingdom, are now “suckered in” by Neill and Dern. One Twitter user notes that he will be watching the “big silly dinosaur movie” when it comes out because of the casting decision.

Fallen Kingdom is one of the worst films I have ever seen, and I vowed that I would never watch another Jurassic World film, and yet here I am, suckered in by Sam Neill and Laura Dern. — Jeremy Hutchinson (@Themightyhutch) February 10, 2022

Neill and Dern haven’t been in a Jurassic movie since Jurassic Park III. Fans of the original trilogy will return, and fans of the latter movies will stay.

So whether you were an Owen Grade or an Alan Grant admirer, you will have something waiting for you in Dominion. The same goes for Dr. Ellie Sattler and Clair Dearing.

Another Twitter user is rooting for the original team, capturing the essence of what it will be like to watch the new movie, as someone who enjoyed the first three in theaters.

me watching the new jurassic world for laura dern, sam neill, and jeff goldblum pic.twitter.com/IrbdvN9qXu — i want to bailey-ve 🛸 (@been_herde) February 10, 2022

Jurassic World: Dominion hits theaters on June 10, 2022. So, no matter your reason for watching, you can enjoy it this summer when, for the first time ever, the entire gang gets together. This time, the entire world will be living with dinosaurs.